US DOL Cites Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System Failing to Protect Employees from COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, LA (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System in Shreveport, Louisiana, for failing to ensure employees wore proper protective equipment. OSHA has proposed $13,494 in penalties, the maximum allowed by law for a serious citation.

OSHA opened a coronavirus–related investigation after receiving reports of employee exposure. The agency found that emergency facility employees often shared used protective gowns or did not have protective gowns to wear while treating patients.

“Employers, especially those within the healthcare industry, must comply with existing standards to help ensure workers’ safety amidst the coronavirus pandemic,” said OSHA Baton Rouge Area Director Roderic M. Chube. “Healthcare workers must be provided proper personal protective equipment to limit the spread of the virus.”

The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citation and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

