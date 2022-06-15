US-Colombia Celebrating 200 Years of Bilateral Relations

Secretary Blinken and President Duque to Deliver Remarks at 200 Years of Bilateral Relations Celebration

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez will celebrate 200 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and Colombia at an event at the National Museum of American Diplomacy on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Secretary Blinken will deliver remarks at 3:30 p.m. on our joint efforts to achieve lasting peace, inclusive growth, and stronger democracies, while reflecting on our rich history of 200 years of diplomatic partnership.

The Embassy of Colombia will also host a panel to discuss shared U.S.-Colombian history and release a book commemorating 200 years of bilateral relations.