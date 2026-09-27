US, China Strike $30 Billion Trade Framework as Deficit Falls

WASHINGTON, DC – September 27, 2026 (STL.News) The United States and China have reached a major new trade framework providing more favorable tariff treatment for $30 billion of non-sensitive goods flowing in each direction, potentially covering roughly $60 billion in two-way commerce as Washington and Beijing attempt to stabilize their economic relationship while maintaining restrictions on strategically sensitive industries.

The agreement emerged from Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Sept. 23-25 state visit to the United States and meetings with President Donald Trump. Both governments have confirmed the arrangement’s central elements, including the tariff framework and the formal operation of a new U.S.-China Board of Trade.

The White House said the two countries “reached consensus on recommendations for more favorable tariff treatment for $30 billion of non-sensitive goods in each direction.” China’s Foreign Ministry separately confirmed what it described as a reciprocal $30 billion tariff-reduction arrangement among the agreements reached during Xi’s visit.

The agreement does not eliminate the broader U.S.-China trade conflict. Instead, it creates a channel through which selected non-sensitive products can receive more favorable treatment while Washington maintains tougher controls and tariffs involving goods considered important to national or economic security.

Agricultural and consumer goods included

For American exporters, the White House said the new framework covers agricultural goods, fish and seafood, logs and wood products, and cosmetics and medical devices.

On the other side of the trade relationship, Chinese goods identified for more favorable U.S. treatment include consumer products such as small appliances, toys, holiday decorations and children’s car seats.

Specific tariff rates for all products covered by the arrangement have not yet been publicly detailed, meaning the economic effect cannot be calculated precisely from the initial announcement alone.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said additional details about the negotiations would be released, including information surrounding the products receiving preferential treatment.

The framework is notable because it attempts to separate ordinary commercial trade from some of the more contentious national-security disputes between Washington and Beijing.

Greer has said national-security export controls are outside the Board of Trade negotiations. That distinction could let the two countries reduce barriers on products considered non-sensitive without requiring either government to retreat from restrictions on advanced technology or other strategically important sectors.

U.S.-China trade deficit has fallen sharply

The agreement arrives after a substantial contraction in the U.S. goods trade deficit with China.

Official U.S. Census Bureau figures show the United States recorded a $202.7 billion goods deficit with China in 2025, down from about $297.1 billion in 2024. That represented a decline of about 31.8% in a single year, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

The decline has continued into 2026, although the latest complete Census data do not show that the annual deficit has been cut in half.

Through July 2026, the United States exported about $65.2 billion in goods to China while importing about $156.4 billion, producing a year-to-date deficit of about $91.2 billion.

For comparison, during the first seven months of 2025, the goods deficit was approximately $128.8 billion based on Census Bureau monthly figures.

That represents a decline of roughly 29% for the comparable January-through-July period.

Greer has presented a broader comparison, saying the deficit is on a trajectory toward approximately $140 billion in 2026, compared with roughly $300 billion around the beginning of Trump’s current term. If that full-year projection is reached, it would represent a reduction of more than half from that earlier level.

However, a projection should be distinguished from finalized annual trade statistics. The 2026 calendar year is not complete, and subsequent monthly import and export figures could change the final result.

The broader trend, nevertheless, is clear: U.S. goods imports from China and the bilateral trade deficit have fallen substantially from their recent levels.

Trade flows have changed dramatically

The shift extends beyond the deficit itself.

USTR reports that total U.S. goods trade with China fell to approximately $414.6 billion in 2025. American goods exports to China totaled about $106 billion, while imports from China totaled approximately $308.7 billion.

Compared with 2024, U.S. exports to China fell approximately 26%, while imports from China dropped nearly 30%.

Those figures illustrate an important qualification when evaluating the shrinking deficit.

A smaller trade deficit does not necessarily mean American exports are surging. Much of the recent adjustment has involved a sharp reduction in Chinese goods entering the United States, while American exports to China have also declined.

Companies have additionally reorganized supply chains and shifted some sourcing to other countries, meaning a decline in direct imports from China does not necessarily translate dollar-for-dollar into increased American production.

The new framework could represent an attempt to establish a more predictable category of bilateral commerce while the two governments continue competing in strategically sensitive sectors.

New Board of Trade becomes central mechanism

The U.S.-China Board of Trade was created following Trump’s May 2026 visit to Beijing and is now becoming an operational part of the economic relationship.

When the administration sought public comment on the proposal in June, USTR described the board as a government-to-government mechanism intended to manage bilateral trade on an ongoing basis.

Greer said at the time that Washington wanted to identify non-sensitive products that could receive tariff modifications while continuing to use tariffs in areas involving economic and national-security concerns.

The concept is essentially to create two tracks in the U.S.-China commercial relationship.

One involves non-sensitive products — agriculture, seafood, household consumer goods and similar products — where increased trade may be acceptable to both governments.

The second involves industries with national-security implications, advanced technologies, critical minerals and other sectors where Washington and Beijing continue to impose restrictions or closely scrutinize trade and investment.

That separation could become increasingly important if broader tensions between the two countries rise again.

Agriculture receives additional attention

American farmers could be among the groups most directly affected by the latest framework.

In addition to placing agricultural products among the goods eligible for more favorable tariff treatment, the Board of Trade established a working group specifically focused on agricultural market-access barriers.

Agriculture has repeatedly been one of the most politically and economically sensitive areas of the U.S.-China trade relationship.

The two governments previously announced commitments in May that included Chinese purchases of at least $17 billion annually in U.S. agricultural products in 2026, 2027 and 2028, in addition to previously announced soybean purchase commitments.

China also agreed at that time to restore access for U.S. beef facilities and resume poultry imports from states U.S. regulators determined were free of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

Implementation of earlier commitments has remained an important issue in negotiations, however, and U.S. officials have continued assessing Chinese compliance.

The latest White House announcement also says China will import at least 10 million metric tons of U.S. coal in 2027 and another 10 million metric tons in 2028, adding another potentially significant American export category to the economic relationship.

Rare earths remain a critical issue

The trade framework does not resolve every major dispute between Washington and Beijing.

Rare earths and critical minerals remain particularly important because they are used in automobiles, electronics, defense systems, energy technology, and other advanced manufacturing.

The White House said the United States and China continue working on American concerns about supply shortages involving rare earths and other critical minerals, with the goal of restoring shipments to what the administration considers appropriate levels.

Earlier agreements between Trump and Xi included Chinese commitments to address U.S. concerns about rare-earth supply chains and restrictions on production and processing technology.

Those negotiations demonstrate why the new $30 billion tariff arrangement should not be interpreted as a comprehensive end to U.S.-China economic competition.

Significant disputes remain over technology, supply chains, industrial policy, market access and national security.

Investment talks also move forward

Trump and Xi also formally established the U.S.-China Board of Investment during the state visit.

According to the White House, the board will provide a government-to-government forum to discuss potential investment opportunities, investment barriers, and other commercially significant issues.

That gives Washington and Beijing another structured channel for negotiations separate from the Board of Trade.

The two governments are therefore moving toward a more managed economic relationship rather than a return to the comparatively unrestricted trade environment that existed before the tariff battles of recent years.

Framework marks progress, but details remain

The latest agreement represents measurable progress between the world’s two largest economies, but important details remain unresolved or unpublished.

The governments have confirmed the $30 billion in goods in each direction, identified several major product categories and established the institutional structure for continued negotiations.

What remains less clear is exactly how much individual tariff rates will fall, when every reduction will take effect, and how much additional trade the changes will ultimately generate.

Those details will determine whether the framework becomes a relatively narrow tariff adjustment or develops into a larger restructuring of U.S.-China commercial relations.

For now, the agreement provides a mechanism for increasing trade in products both governments consider non-sensitive while leaving strategic restrictions largely intact.

And although claims that the U.S. trade deficit with China has been “cut in half” require careful qualification until full-year Census data are available, official figures confirm that the deficit has already declined substantially.

The combination of a smaller bilateral deficit, a new tariff framework, and permanent government-to-government trade mechanisms marks a significant change in how Washington and Beijing are attempting to manage one of the world’s most consequential economic relationships.

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