US Border Patrol Arrests Teen in Possession of Fentanyl and Firearm

SALTON CITY, CA (STL.News) El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents working at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint arrested a teenager in possession of a loaded firearm suspected of smuggling narcotics Thursday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:28 p.m., when an 18-year-old male driving a white Volkswagen approached the checkpoint. At primary inspection, a Border Patrol canine detection team alerted to the vehicle. Agents sent the vehicle to secondary inspection for further investigation.

While in secondary inspection, Border Patrol agents discovered a package hidden on his person. Additionally, a loaded .38 Special revolver handgun was recovered from the vehicle. Agents determined that the package contained a substance that was consistent with the characteristics of fentanyl.

The total weight of the narcotics discovered was more than three-quarters of a pound of fentanyl with an estimated value of $24,096.

