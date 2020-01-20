US Border Agents Intercept Two Drug Smuggling Loads in One Day

SAN DIEGO, CA (STL.News) U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested two men suspected of smuggling more than $600,000 of narcotics in two separate vehicle stops last Thursday.

The first incident occurred at approximately 12 p.m., when agents patrolling northbound Interstate 15 initiated a vehicle stop on a maroon 2008 Honda Civic North of Highway 76. During the vehicle stop, a Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the car. After a thorough search of the vehicle, agents discovered a hidden compartment that held six bundles of methamphetamine, two bundles of fentanyl, and two bundles of oxycontin containing approximately 15,000 pills.

The drugs had a total weight of 22.33 pounds with an estimated street value of $553,225. The breakdown is 13.09 pounds of meth, 5.17 pounds of fentanyl, and 4.07 pounds of oxycotin.

The driver, a 54-year-old male, U.S. citizen was placed under arrest. The narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the vehicle was seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.

The second event occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. when Border Patrol agents working on Interstate 5 conducted a vehicle stop on a 2013 white BMW sedan near the San Onofre truck scales.

During the vehicle stop, a Border Patrol K-9 conducted an exterior sniff of the vehicle resulting in an alert. The agents conducted a more thorough search of the vehicle that revealed 50 packages of methamphetamine stashed in a black bag and a trash bag.

The packages of methamphetamine weighed 49.5 pounds and had an estimated street value of $94,240.

The driver, a 36-year-old male, United States citizen, was placed under arrest. The narcotics were turned over to the DEA. The vehicle was seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.