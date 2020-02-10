United States Attorney William D. Hyslop Joins U.S. Attorney from Western Washington to Announce Litigation Regarding Sanctuary Policy

(STL.News) – Monday, February 10, 2020, William D. Hyslop, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, and Brian T. Moran, United States Attorney for the Western District of Washington, will meet with reporters at the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington to discuss new litigation in Western Washington regarding a sanctuary policy.

Copies of the litigation will be available at the press conference.

Who: United States Attorney William D. Hyslop, Eastern District of Washington United States Attorney Brian T. Moran, Western District of Washington

What: Federal litigation regarding sanctuary policies in Washington

When: Monday, February 10, 2020, 2:30 PM

Where: U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Washington – 5th Floor, Federal Courthouse – 700 Stewart Street, Seattle, Washington

Reporters who wish to listen in to the conference via phone please call 866-744-2264 Passcode 9189807.

