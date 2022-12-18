United States Attorney Will Thompson to Hold Press Conferences in Huntington and Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – United States Attorney Will Thompson, along with law enforcement partners, will hold a pair of press conferences on Monday, December 19, 2022, to announce outcomes in three high-profile cases.

At 3:30 p.m. at the Sidney L. Christie Federal Building in Huntington, Thompson will be joined by officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the United States Secret Service, and the Huntington Police Department to discuss:

United States vs Kymoni Davis (3:20-cr-18)

United States vs Kenneth Emeni (3:21-cr-68)

At 5 p.m. at the Robert C. Byrd United States Courthouse in Charleston, Thompson will be joined by officials with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the West Virginia State Police to discuss:

United States vs. Todd Christopher Roatsey (2:21-cr-235)



** NOTE: The start time for each press conference is contingent on the conclusion of the hearings in the respective cases. **

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.

###