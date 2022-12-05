United States Attorney announces new prosecutor in Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA — A new federal prosecutor has been added to the team at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Martinsburg.

United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced today that Kyle Kane has joined his office and will focus on the prosecution of fentanyl traffickers and federal domestic violence offenders.

“I am pleased to add Kyle to what is already a talented group of prosecutors in the Eastern Panhandle,” said U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld. “He brings with him a great deal of experience and will hit the ground running.”

According to Ihlenfeld, Kane has been with the State’s Attorney’s Office of Frederick County, Maryland for the past seven years where he handled a high volume of felony narcotic, firearm, and gang cases, as well as homicides. Prior to becoming a prosecutor, Kane was a law clerk for Judge Theresa Adams in the Circuit Court of Frederick County. He is an honors graduate of Mount Saint Mary’s University and earned his law degree from the University of Notre Dame Law School in South Bend.

“This part of the state continues to grow at a rapid pace and with that growth comes additional criminal activity. Accordingly, I will continue to add federal resources so that we are prepared to meet the threat and keep the community safe,” said Ihlenfeld.