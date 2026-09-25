United Nations Warns Rising Seas Are Sinking Futures

NEW YORK – September 25, 2026 (STL.News) United Nations – Rising Seas – World leaders have adopted a landmark United Nations declaration addressing accelerating sea-level rise, an increasingly consequential global threat that could affect hundreds of millions of people, disrupt international trade, damage infrastructure, and create unprecedented questions about whether vulnerable island nations can maintain their sovereignty if rising oceans consume portions of their territory.

The United Nations General Assembly adopted the Political Declaration on Sea-Level Rise by acclamation Thursday, Sept. 24, during a high-level meeting at UN headquarters in New York.

The declaration calls for stronger international cooperation, greater investment in climate adaptation, expanded scientific monitoring, improved early-warning systems and measures designed to protect communities, infrastructure, freshwater supplies and economies threatened by rising seas.

The issue extends far beyond shorelines.

Approximately 770 million people — nearly one-tenth of humanity — live less than five meters above the high-tide line, according to UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

“Sea-level rise reaches far beyond the environment,” Guterres said. “It is a threat multiplier.”

The United Nations uses another measurement to illustrate the scale of exposure. Nearly 900 million people live in what the UN describes as low-lying coastal zones, and more than one billion people could be exposed by 2050.

Those figures measure different populations and should not be treated as contradictory. The 770 million figure concerns people living less than five meters above the high-tide line, while the approximately 900 million figure uses a broader definition of low-lying coastal areas.

United Nations on Rising Sea – Sea-level rise has accelerated

Satellite observations show that global mean sea level is not merely increasing. The rate of increase has accelerated substantially.

Global mean sea level rose at an average rate of about 2.1 millimeters per year between 1993 and 2002, according to figures from the United Nations and the World Meteorological Organization.

Between 2015 and 2024, the average rate rose to about 4.7 millimeters annually—more than twice the rate recorded during the first decade of satellite observations.

The UN also reported that 2024 produced the largest annual sea-level increase recorded during the satellite era, at nearly six millimeters.

By the end of 2025, global mean sea level stood approximately 11 centimeters — about 4.3 inches — higher than in January 1993, according to the WMO’s State of the Global Climate 2025 report.

Scientists attribute the long-term rise primarily to two consequences of a warming climate: seawater expands as ocean temperatures increase, and melting glaciers and land-based ice sheets add additional water to the oceans.

The consequences accumulate over time.

Higher baseline sea levels allow storm surges, extreme tides, and coastal flooding to reach farther inland. Areas that once experienced significant flooding primarily during unusually severe events can become increasingly vulnerable as the underlying sea level rises.

Guterres warned that without significant adaptation and mitigation, risks facing coastal cities and communities are projected to increase at least tenfold by 2100.

United Nations on Rising Sea – Seas could rise another 15 to 30 centimeters by 2050

The UN says global average sea levels are expected to rise approximately 15 to 30 centimeters by 2050, based on estimates cited from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

That is roughly six to 12 inches.

The exact impact will not be identical everywhere.

Changes in ocean circulation, melting ice, gravity, water stored on land, and whether the land itself is sinking or rising can cause local sea-level changes to differ substantially from the global average.

That distinction is important for communities planning coastal defenses.

A relatively modest increase in average sea level can significantly increase the frequency and severity of coastal flooding because storm surges and high tides begin from a higher baseline.

Sea-level rise is therefore not simply a question of whether a particular beach moves inland. It can affect roads, homes, sewage systems, power facilities, drinking-water supplies, agriculture, ports and other infrastructure.

Saltwater intrusion presents another significant problem.

As seas rise, saltwater can move into groundwater, rivers and other freshwater resources. That can threaten drinking water and agricultural production, particularly on small islands and in low-lying coastal regions with limited freshwater supplies.

United Nations on Rising Sea – Nearly 900 million people occupy vulnerable coastal zones

The issue’s geographic scale is enormous.

Nearly 900 million people currently live in low-lying coastal zones, according to the United Nations.

Those areas also represent a significant portion of the global economy. UN figures indicate low-elevation coastal zones generate approximately 14% of global gross domestic product.

The population exposed to coastal hazards is expected to grow further.

More than one billion people could be exposed by 2050, according to UN estimates.

That means sea-level rise is increasingly an economic, infrastructure, and supply-chain issue in addition to an environmental and humanitarian concern.

United Nations on Rising Sea – Ports make rising seas a global economic issue

The consequences can reach people living hundreds or thousands of miles from an ocean.

More than 80% of global merchandise trade by volume moves by sea, according to figures cited during Thursday’s General Assembly meeting.

Ports therefore represent critical links in the global supply chain.

General Assembly President Khalilur Rahman warned that when sea-level rise and coastal flooding disrupt ports, roads, electrical systems, and supply chains, the effects can spread to food prices, medicine supplies, employment, and household expenses.

That means prolonged disruptions at major ports could create economic consequences well beyond the communities directly experiencing coastal flooding.

Businesses and governments consequently face the challenge of preparing infrastructure designed decades ago for different environmental conditions.

Protection can involve seawalls, flood barriers, improved drainage systems, elevated infrastructure, restored wetlands and mangroves, redesigned buildings, improved forecasting and, in some locations, relocating people and infrastructure away from areas that are becoming increasingly difficult to protect.

United Nations on Rising Sea – Adaptation could require hundreds of billions annually

Financing represents one of the largest obstacles.

Developing countries are estimated to require between $310 billion and $365 billion annually for climate adaptation by 2035, according to figures cited by Rahman.

International public adaptation finance flowing to developing countries totaled approximately $26 billion in 2023.

That means estimated needs are roughly 12 to 14 times current international public adaptation-finance flows.

The financing question is particularly important for small island developing states and lower-income coastal countries that may face substantial infrastructure costs despite having relatively limited financial resources.

The new declaration calls for greater international cooperation and support for vulnerable countries while emphasizing adaptation based on scientific evidence and long-term planning.

United Nations on Rising Sea – Rising seas create unprecedented legal questions

One of the declaration’s most significant elements goes far beyond coastal engineering.

Sea-level rise is forcing the international community to consider what happens to a country when its physical territory becomes severely diminished or potentially uninhabitable.

For some small island developing states, rising seas threaten homes, infrastructure, freshwater, agriculture, cultural heritage, and potentially the continued habitability of portions of their territory.

This raises complex questions about sovereignty, nationality, maritime boundaries, and statehood.

The declaration recognizes a presumption in favor of continuing statehood despite the effects of sea-level rise.

It also addresses maintaining maritime zones established under international law despite physical changes to coastlines.

The distinction has potentially enormous consequences.

Maritime zones can determine a country’s rights involving fisheries, seabed resources and other economic activity across large areas of ocean.

If national maritime boundaries automatically shifted as coastlines disappeared, some island states could potentially lose substantial areas of maritime jurisdiction in addition to losing physical territory.

The UN’s work therefore concerns not merely where people might live, but whether existing concepts of sovereignty can continue when climate-driven physical changes fundamentally alter a country’s geography.

United Nations on Rising Sea – Small island nations face particularly severe risks

Small island developing states are among the countries most exposed to the consequences.

Many have populations, airports, hospitals, roads, power infrastructure and businesses concentrated close to shore because relatively little inland territory exists.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines offered one example during Thursday’s meeting.

Prime Minister Godwin Friday said approximately 85% of the country’s population and 90% of its critical infrastructure are concentrated along a narrow coastal belt.

Such geography makes adaptation exceptionally difficult.

Moving a road or neighborhood inland may be possible in a large continental country. A small island may have little higher ground available.

The consequences can also extend to cultural identity.

Communities that have occupied islands for generations could face displacement even while their countries continue to exist legally.

United Nations on Rising Sea – Bangladesh illustrates risks for densely populated nations

The threat is not limited to small islands.

Bangladesh, with its extensive low-lying delta, illustrates the potential consequences for heavily populated coastal countries.

Rahman said a one-meter sea-level rise could inundate about 4,000 square kilometers of Bangladesh—nearly 3% of the country’s territory.

He also cited estimates indicating climate impacts, including rising seas, could force more than 13 million people to relocate internally by 2050.

Such movement would create challenges extending beyond flooded territory, potentially increasing pressure on housing, employment, transportation and public services in communities receiving displaced populations.

Major cities are also vulnerable.

Rahman specifically pointed to New York City during Thursday’s meeting, emphasizing that sea-level rise is not an issue confronting only distant island nations.

Better observations could improve preparation

The declaration places considerable emphasis on science and monitoring.

Understanding local sea-level changes requires measurements from satellites and tide gauges along with observations of ocean heat, glaciers, ice sheets, water stored on land and vertical land movement.

Meteorological observations are also needed to forecast storms and coastal flooding.

The WMO says important monitoring gaps remain, particularly across oceans, small island developing states and other vulnerable coastal regions.

Those gaps have practical consequences.

Governments deciding where to build roads, hospitals, power plants and other infrastructure need reliable estimates of future flooding risk.

The declaration therefore commits countries to strengthening coordinated scientific observation, data collection and exchange, including support for the Global Ocean Observing System and Global Sea Level Observing System.

It also calls for improved multi-hazard early-warning systems, climate-information systems and risk assessments incorporated into government planning and decision-making.

Sea-level rise will remain a generational challenge

Unlike a hurricane, earthquake or other discrete disaster, sea-level rise is a long-term process.

Communities cannot simply rebuild after one event and assume the underlying threat has disappeared.

Higher sea levels become the starting point for subsequent storms, tides and flooding.

That makes both mitigation and adaptation important components of the international response.

Reducing future greenhouse-gas emissions can affect how much additional warming and sea-level rise ultimately occur, while adaptation measures address changes that are already happening or expected to occur.

The UN declaration does not itself guarantee that governments will provide the hundreds of billions of dollars in adaptation financing estimated to be necessary.

Nor does adoption immediately construct seawalls, relocate communities, or close gaps in ocean observations.

Instead, the declaration establishes an agreed international framework for addressing those issues and provides political recognition of the unusual legal problems facing countries whose physical territory could be fundamentally changed by rising seas.

The United Nations plans to revisit the issue.

The declaration calls for another high-level meeting on sea-level rise before the end of the General Assembly’s 84th session.

For now, the measurements provide the clearest indication of the problem’s direction.

Global mean sea level rose at approximately 2.1 millimeters annually during the first decade of satellite observations. The rate reached approximately 4.7 millimeters annually during 2015-2024. By the end of 2025, average sea level was approximately 11 centimeters higher than in January 1993.

Hundreds of millions of people already live in areas potentially exposed to the consequences.

The challenge confronting governments is therefore no longer determining whether global sea level is rising.

It is determining how communities, economies and even sovereign nations will adapt as that rise continues.

Sources: United Nations; United Nations General Assembly; World Meteorological Organization; Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

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