UniGroup Names Brian Cameron Chief Commercial Officer

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 21, 2026 (STL.News) UniGroup has formally announced Brian Cameron as its new chief commercial officer, creating a senior executive position focused on commercial growth at the St. Louis-based transportation and relocation company.

Cameron will oversee marketing, brand strategy, business insights, sales, and member success, UniGroup said. The company said the newly established position is intended to modernize and strengthen its commercial approach while driving growth and profitability for its member organizations and agent network.

The appointment comes amid broader change at UniGroup, which has a new president and CEO and has relocated its headquarters from its longtime Fenton campus to Des Peres.

UniGroup creates new commercial position

UniGroup formally announced Cameron’s appointment Monday.

The position brings several commercial functions under Cameron’s leadership, including sales, marketing, brand strategy and business insights.

UniGroup said Cameron will focus on strengthening the company’s commercial strategy while increasing the value provided to customers across its brands and businesses.

“Brian brings a strong track record of developing commercial strategies that drive growth while aligning teams around a common vision,” UniGroup President and CEO John Hartmann said.

Hartmann said Cameron’s experience will be important as UniGroup works to strengthen support for its members, increase customer engagement and position the organization for long-term success.

The position is a newly established role at UniGroup, not a replacement for an executive who previously held the chief commercial officer title.

The St. Louis Business Journal reported the addition of the C-suite position on Sept. 14. The International Association of Movers subsequently reported Cameron’s appointment on Sept. 17. UniGroup issued its formal announcement Sept. 21.

Cameron brings more than two decades of experience

Cameron joins UniGroup with more than 20 years of experience building and leading commercial organizations.

Most recently, he served as executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Acosta Group, where he led enterprise marketing and commercial enablement across a portfolio of agencies operating in North America and Europe.

Cameron also has previous ties to the St. Louis business community.

Before joining Acosta Group, Cameron spent more than a decade at Premium Retail Services, a Chesterfield-based company that provides sales, marketing and retail services.

According to UniGroup, Cameron joined Premium as its first marketing employee and helped develop the company’s commercial organization during a period of substantial growth.

That period culminated in Acosta Group’s acquisition of Premium in 2021.

Earlier in his career, Cameron held sales and marketing positions with Ticketmaster and the American Red Cross.

“UniGroup has an extraordinary foundation of trusted brands, a deeply experienced agent network and customers who have relied on us for generations during some of the most important transitions in their lives,” Cameron said in the company’s announcement.

Cameron said he plans to work with UniGroup’s leadership, employees and member agents to build on those strengths and make it easier for customers to find, select and use the company’s brands.

He also cited creating opportunities for sustainable and profitable growth across the UniGroup network as a priority.

UniGroup owns major moving and logistics brands

UniGroup is a transportation and relocation services company headquartered in suburban St. Louis.

Its portfolio includes United Van Lines, Mayflower Transit, UniGroup Logistics and UniGroup Worldwide.

United Van Lines and Mayflower Transit are two of the country’s longstanding household-moving brands, while UniGroup Logistics provides supply-chain and specialized transportation services.

UniGroup describes itself as the nation’s largest household-goods relocation organization.

The organization operates as a cooperative and says its van lines are owned by its agents.

That ownership structure differentiates UniGroup from a conventional publicly traded transportation company. Independent agents operating within the United and Mayflower networks participate in the broader UniGroup system while receiving centralized services and support from the organization.

Cameron’s new responsibilities therefore extend beyond marketing a single corporate brand.

His commercial strategy will affect a network of member organizations and agents operating under UniGroup’s transportation and relocation brands.

Leadership changes continue at UniGroup

Cameron’s arrival follows another significant leadership change at the company.

UniGroup announced June 23 that John Hartmann had been selected as president and CEO.

Hartmann succeeded Kevin A. Krakora following what UniGroup described as a planned two-year leadership engagement.

The company said Krakora’s tenure was intended to strengthen UniGroup’s financial position, increase equity, improve shareholder confidence and prepare the organization for long-term growth.

When announcing Hartmann, UniGroup said it had made strategic investments in technology, marketing and sales and identified those areas, along with operational performance and technological capabilities, as important parts of its long-term growth strategy.

Hartmann has more than 20 years of executive leadership experience.

His previous positions include CEO roles at Ascend Wellness Holdings and True Value Company. He also held senior leadership positions at Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot, HD Supply, and Cardinal Health.

UniGroup’s current leadership information identifies Hartmann as president and CEO.

The creation of the chief commercial officer position less than three months after UniGroup announced Hartmann’s appointment adds another senior executive focused specifically on the company’s growth strategy.

UniGroup relocates headquarters to Des Peres

The leadership changes come as UniGroup completes another major transition in the St. Louis region.

The company has moved its headquarters from its longtime corporate campus in Fenton to leased office space in Des Peres.

The St. Louis Business Journal reported in April that UniGroup was leaving its approximately 35-acre Fenton campus and had about 500 local employees at the time.

UniGroup’s current corporate contact information lists its headquarters at 1245 JJ Kelley Memorial Drive, Suite 200, St. Louis, Missouri 63131, an address in Des Peres.

The relocation keeps the company’s headquarters in the St. Louis metropolitan area while ending its longtime occupancy of the Fenton campus.

UniGroup’s official website continues to describe its home office as being in suburban St. Louis.

Commercial growth becomes a priority

The timing of Cameron’s appointment provides additional context for UniGroup’s current strategy.

Within several months, the company has named a new CEO, relocated its St. Louis-area headquarters, and created a new senior executive position overseeing sales, marketing, business insights, brand strategy, and member success.

UniGroup has not announced specific local hiring targets, revenue projections or capital investment connected with Cameron’s appointment.

The company has, however, directly linked his responsibilities to strengthening commercial performance, improving customer engagement and generating sustainable growth and profitability for UniGroup’s members and agent network.

The appointment also places an executive with previous St. Louis business experience into a central role overseeing the commercial strategy of a locally headquartered company with national transportation operations.

For the St. Louis region, the changes underway at UniGroup are significant because the company remains a locally headquartered employer while operating major moving and logistics brands across the United States and internationally.

Cameron’s appointment marks the latest step in that transformation as UniGroup seeks to strengthen its commercial operations under new executive leadership.

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