Under Secretary Fernandez’s Travel to Charlotte, North Carolina

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Under Secretary of State Jose W. Fernandez will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 22 to participate in events highlighting the co-production of textile of goods in the United States and northern Central America and to bring attention to the Department’s continued effort to facilitate connections between the United States and other economies that benefit America’s economic well-being and the success of our partners.

During the visit, Under Secretary Fernandez will take part in a roundtable discussion on the importance of workforce development in the industry with universities, technical training institutes, industry representatives, and representatives of the Government of Honduras. He will also lead a discussion on innovation and the future of textiles with students aspiring to careers in the industry.

Under Secretary Fernandez will also participate in a signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding between North Carolina State University, Gaston College, Catawba Valley Community College, and the Central American Technological University (UNITEC) in Honduras. Lastly, he will tour a textile facility operated by manufacturer Gildan involved in textile co-production in Central America.

