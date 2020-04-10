UMB Financial Corporation to Hold 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Virtual Format

KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) UMB Financial Corporation (“UMB”) announced today that its 2020 Annual Meeting of the Shareholders (“Annual Meeting”), to be held on April 28, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. CDT, will be a virtual meeting. No in-person meeting will occur. This change is in response to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of our partners and shareholders.

As described in the previously-distributed proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, shareholders are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if they were a shareholder as of the close of business on March 2, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by their bank, broker, or nominee. Shareholders holding a legal proxy provided by their bank, broker, or nominee who want to vote or ask questions at the Annual Meeting are, however, required to register with Computershare in advance of the Annual Meeting. Guests may also attend but will not be able to vote or ask questions.

Virtual Meeting Website

The Annual Meeting may be accessed by visiting www.meetingcenter.io/206591846. Shareholders who have a control number and a meeting password may attend the virtual Annual Meeting as a “Shareholder” and may vote during, and participate in, the Annual Meeting. The password for the meeting is UMBF2020. Guests can access the Annual Meeting via the same website without entering a control number or password.

Shareholders of record may locate their control number on their proxy card, notice of internet availability of proxy materials, or other instructions included with the proxy materials.

Shareholders holding shares through a bank, broker, or nominee (each, a “Beneficial Owner”) must register in advance to attend the Annual Meeting as a shareholder, and to vote and ask questions during the Annual Meeting. To register, the Beneficial Owner must obtain a legal proxy from their bank, broker or nominee reflecting their Company holdings. The Beneficial Owner must then submit proof of the legal proxy, along with their name and email address, to Computershare at legalproxy@computershare.com. Requests must be labeled as “Legal Proxy” and be received by Computershare no later than 5:00 p.m., ET, on April 22, 2020. Beneficial Owners who properly register will receive a confirmation email from Computershare, along with a control number.

Shareholders holding shares through a bank, broker, or nominee who do not register in advance with Computershare will still be able to attend the Annual Meeting as a guest; however, they will not be able to vote or ask questions.

Shareholders may log in beginning at 8:45 a.m. CDT on April 28, 2020. The Annual Meeting will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. CDT.

Voting and Questions

Those attending as “Shareholders” may vote and ask questions during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the virtual meeting website. Shareholders may also submit questions in advance of the Annual Meeting by emailing them to UMBFInvestorRelations@umb.com by 5:00 p.m. CDT, on April 27, 2020. Please include “Annual Meeting Question” in the subject line of the email. Questions pertinent to meeting matters will be answered during the meeting, subject to time constraints. After the meeting, these answers will be made available at our Investor Relations website at http://investorrelations.umb.com. Questions unrelated to the purposes of the meeting or our business, that involve litigation or other disputes, or that are not otherwise appropriate for the conduct of the Annual Meeting, will not be addressed.

Following completion of the Annual Meeting, a replay will be made available on our Investor Relations website.

EVERY VOTE IS IMPORTANT. To assure a quorum is present, all shareholders are encouraged to vote in advance of the Annual Meeting using one of the methods described in the proxy materials previously distributed to shareholders. These proxy materials are available by visiting our Investor Relations website and clicking “2020 Annual Meeting Materials.” The proxy card included with the previously-distributed proxy materials will not be revised to reflect the virtual only meeting format and may continue to be used by shareholders to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.