UK workers at rail operator Eurostar to strike in Christmas run-up – union

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A high-speed Eurostar train speeds on the LGV Nord rail track outside Rully near Paris, France, July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

LONDON (Reuters) – Security staff at international rail service Eurostar will strike for four days over the key Christmas holiday period due to a pay dispute, a British union representing transport workers said on Wednesday.

Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) working for Eurostar will walk out on Dec. 16, 18, 22 and 23 next month, the union said, adding that over 100 staff will take part in the action.



