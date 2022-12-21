© Reuters. UK tech sector largest in Europe as it passes £1trn milestone

Proactive Investors – The UK’s tech sector is way ahead of its European rivals and has become only the third in the world to reach a value of £1trn, according to research.

Fast-growing tech firms in the UK continue to grow “at record levels,” according to data from Dealroom for the Digital Economy Council, having grown more this year than in France and Germany combined.

The industry surpassed a value of £1trn this year, with only China and the US having previously seen such growth.

“UK tech has remained resilient in the face of global challenges and we have ended the year as one of the world’s leading destinations for digital businesses,” said digital minister Paul Scully.

