UK pension schemes' funding level rose to 103% in October – XPS

LONDON (Reuters) – UK defined benefit pension schemes’ aggregate funding level rose by 1% to 103% in October, consultants XPS said on Wednesday.

Pension schemes faced a short-term cash crunch in late September on derivatives positions, forcing the Bank of England to step in to stabilise the UK government bond, or gilt, market.

But a sharp rise in gilt yields has improved schemes’ long-term funding positions. Rising rates mean pension schemes need to hold less money now to pay future pensions.