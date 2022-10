© Reuters. British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt exits a car outside Downing Street in London, Britain October 17, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls



LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will meet with all secretaries of state this week to decided on future spending plans, Prime Minister Liz Truss’s Downing Street office said on Monday following a cabinet meeting.

Downing Street said these spending plans would be submitted to the Office for Budget Responsibility on Friday.