Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q2 Results: Firm posts highest-ever quarterly profit at Rs 294 cr

said its net profit of Rs 294 crore for the July-to-September period is the highest ever quarterly number, owing to rise in net interest income and sharply lower provisions.

The bank had made Rs 274 crore loss in the year-ago period.

Its net interest income jumped 70% to Rs 663 crore, helping operating profit to grow nearly fivefold at Rs 385 crore for the quarter under review as compared with Rs 79 crore in the same quarter last year.

Net interest margin was at 9.8% for the second quarter against 8.1%.

Provisions were negative at Rs 10 crore due to provision write-backs in line with improved bad loan recovery. The bank had made a provision of Rs 445 crore last time. Provision coverage ratio was at 99%.

The bank’s asset quality improved with gross non-performing assets ratio dipping to 4.4% at the end of September against 5.9% three months prior to that.

The lender’s gross advances rose 44% year-on-year to Rs 20,938 crore with portfolio at risk continuing to dip to 6.1% against 7.9% three months back.

“This is largely due to sustained collection efficiency at pre-covid levels and normalised slippages, while recovery continues to be strong,” managing director Ittira Davis said. “We continue to hold strong provisioning buffers on our books with provision coverage ratio at 99%,” he said. This helped net NPA become mere 0.04%.

The bank wrote off Rs 157 crore in the second quarter. The size of restructured book stands reduced to Rs 483 crore – or 2.3% of gross advances – of which 63% is covered by provisions.

Its deposit mobilisation also grew 45% to Rs 20,396 crore.