U.S. Stocks End Week Near Records as Dow Slips

NEW YORK – August 15, 2026 (STL.News) U.S. stocks finished Friday modestly lower, pulling back from record territory as investors weighed unexpectedly weak retail sales, rising oil prices, Middle East tensions, and continued questions about the Federal Reserve’s next move.

The S&P 500 closed Friday, Aug. 14, at 7,785.76, down 13.23 points, or 0.17%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished at 53,732.41, down 107.58 points, or 0.20%, while the Nasdaq Composite ended at 26,729.16, falling 73.86 points, or 0.28%. Small-cap stocks moved in the opposite direction, with the Russell 2000 gaining 15.57 points, or 0.5%, to 3,068.42.

Despite Friday’s retreat, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished the week higher and remained close to record levels, extending a powerful 2026 advance driven by corporate earnings, artificial intelligence investment and expectations that the Federal Reserve may avoid another interest-rate increase.

U.S. Stocks – U.S. Stock Market Weekly Snapshot

Index Friday Close Friday Change Weekly Change S&P 500 7,785.76 -13.23 (-0.17%) +28.12 (+0.4%) Dow Jones 53,732.41 -107.58 (-0.20%) -304.52 (-0.6%) Nasdaq Composite 26,729.16 -73.86 (-0.28%) +38.55 (+0.1%) Russell 2000 3,068.42 +15.57 (+0.5%) +33.92 (+1.1%)

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq recorded their third consecutive weekly gains, their longest weekly winning streak since early April. The Russell 2000 was the strongest of the four major indexes for the week, gaining 1.1%, while the Dow was the lone decliner, losing 0.6%.

Year to date, the market remains firmly positive. Through Friday, the S&P 500 was up 13.7% in 2026, the Dow was ahead 11.8%, the Nasdaq had gained 15%, and the Russell 2000 was up 23.6%.

U.S. Stocks – Friday Retreat Follows Thursday Record

Friday’s decline came immediately after the S&P 500 established another record closing high on Thursday.

The benchmark index had climbed 0.65% Thursday to 7,798.99, surpassing its previous record close. The Nasdaq gained 0.81% to 26,803.03, while the Dow added 0.13% to 53,839.99. Softer producer-price inflation helped ease concerns that the Federal Reserve would need to raise interest rates at its September meeting.

That optimism faded somewhat Friday after new economic data showed weakness in consumer spending.

July U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fell 0.6%, compared with expectations for an increase. Investors were left balancing two interpretations: weaker economic activity could reduce pressure on the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy, but slowing consumer demand could also signal broader economic weakness.

Oil prices added another complication as concerns surrounding the Strait of Hormuz remained a significant market factor. Energy stocks gained Friday as oil moved higher, with the S&P 500 energy sector advancing 1.4%.

U.S. Stocks – Wall Street Navigated a Volatile Week

Trading during the week of Aug. 10-14 reflected an ongoing tug-of-war between strong corporate earnings and AI enthusiasm on one side and geopolitical, inflation and economic-growth concerns on the other.

Stocks began the week cautiously. On Monday, the S&P 500 fell 0.06% to 7,753.12, the Nasdaq declined 0.32% to 26,605.36, and the Dow slipped 0.11% to 53,976.04.

Middle East uncertainty was a major influence. Investors became less optimistic about an agreement that could restore normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, contributing to a roughly 5% jump in U.S. crude oil to $82.13 per barrel Monday. Intel also fell 4.1% after announcing plans to raise $15 billion through a share sale.

Selling continued Tuesday. The S&P 500 dropped 0.32%, the Nasdaq fell 0.60%, and the Dow declined 0.34% as investors again reacted to diminishing optimism surrounding Middle East negotiations. Amazon and Alphabet were among the large technology companies weighing on the indexes.

U.S. Stocks – AI Stocks Help Market Rebound

The tone changed Wednesday as technology and AI infrastructure stocks moved higher.

The S&P 500 gained 0.26% to 7,748.50, and the Nasdaq jumped 0.54% to 26,588.49. The Dow slipped 0.04% to 53,770.27.

CoreWeave surged 19% after raising its annual capital-spending forecast and reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results. Super Micro Computer also jumped 19%, while Nebius Group gained 34%. Inflation data added support by reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve may keep rates unchanged in September.

The rally accelerated Thursday.

The S&P 500’s 0.65% advance pushed the benchmark to its record close of 7,798.99. Technology stocks again provided substantial support, with Sandisk surging 13.7%, Micron Technology gaining 4.2%, Meta Platforms rising 2.8% and Microsoft adding nearly 1%.

Strong technology earnings and relatively subdued inflation helped offset geopolitical uncertainty before Friday’s modest pullback.

U.S. Stocks – Investors Continue Moving Money Into U.S. Equities

Fund-flow data offered another indication that investors remain willing to commit capital to U.S. stocks.

U.S. equity funds attracted a net $2.58 billion during the week through Aug. 12, reversing the previous week’s $1.36 billion net outflow, according to LSEG Lipper data reported by Reuters.

Growth funds attracted $8.78 billion, their largest weekly inflow since November 2024, while value funds received $1.79 billion. Technology sector funds, however, experienced $4.62 billion in withdrawals after six consecutive weeks of inflows.

Bond funds also attracted $9.4 billion, while money-market funds recorded $13.92 billion in net inflows, suggesting investors maintained exposure to equities while continuing to allocate substantial capital to fixed-income and cash-equivalent investments.

U.S. Stocks – Earnings Remain a Major Market Support

U.S. Stocks: Corporate earnings continue to provide one of the strongest foundations for the market’s 2026 advance.

Reuters reported that aggregate second-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies rose 52%, with much of the increase attributable to major technology and AI-related companies, including Amazon and Microsoft. The S&P 500 traded Friday at about 20 times expected earnings, up from about 19 times at the end of July but below about 22 times at the beginning of 2026.

Separate LSEG data showed about 85% of 456 S&P 500 companies with reported results had exceeded analysts’ quarterly profit expectations.

Those earnings results help explain why the market has continued to absorb concerns about oil prices, inflation and geopolitical instability without a sustained broad decline.

U.S. Stocks – Friday Trading Volume Was Exceptionally Light

U.S. Stocks: One notable feature of Friday’s session was unusually light trading.

Only about 9.6 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges, compared with an average of approximately 17.4 billion shares during the previous 20 sessions. Despite the major indexes falling, advancing S&P 500 stocks outnumbered decliners by approximately 1.1-to-1.

That divergence was visible in the Russell 2000, which gained 0.5% Friday even as the large-cap indexes declined.

The S&P 500 recorded 15 new highs and only one new low Friday, while Nasdaq-listed stocks produced 85 new highs and 65 new lows.

U.S. Stocks – What Investors Will Watch Next

U.S. Stocks: Wall Street enters the new trading week with the S&P 500 less than 0.2% below Thursday’s record closing level.

Investors will continue assessing incoming economic reports for evidence that inflation is cooling without the economy deteriorating significantly. Federal Reserve policy expectations remain an important market catalyst, particularly as investors attempt to determine whether policymakers can keep rates steady while inflation remains above the central bank’s longer-term 2% objective.

Oil prices and developments affecting the Strait of Hormuz also remain important. A sustained increase in energy prices could complicate the inflation outlook and potentially change expectations for monetary policy.

For now, however, the weekly numbers show a resilient market. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have posted three consecutive winning weeks, the Russell 2000 continues to outperform year to date, and corporate earnings remain strong.

Friday’s pullback therefore ended the week with a mixed message: the major indexes retreated from record territory, but the broader 2026 U.S. stock-market advance remains intact.

Market data are provided for informational and news-reporting purposes only and should not be considered investment advice.