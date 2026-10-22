U.S. Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Plunges 2.60% on AI Fears

NEW YORK – Oct. 22, 2026 (STL.News) U.S. stocks finished Thursday sharply mixed as concerns about the rising cost of artificial intelligence investments triggered heavy selling in technology companies, sending the Nasdaq Composite down 2.60% and pushing the S&P 500 to its worst daily performance since July.

The Nasdaq posted its steepest one-day decline since June as investors reacted to earnings announcements from Meta Platforms and Tesla, reassessed the financial demands of the artificial intelligence industry, and watched rising oil prices amid ongoing tensions involving Iran.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a slight gain, while the Russell 2000 index of smaller publicly traded companies also advanced. Their performance showed that Thursday’s selling was concentrated in influential technology companies rather than spread evenly across Wall Street.

The market’s contrasting results underscored a growing question facing investors: Can technology companies generate sufficient profits from artificial intelligence to justify the enormous sums being invested in data centers, advanced chips and computing infrastructure?

The answer could help determine the direction of U.S. stocks as corporate earnings season continues.

U.S. Stock Market Today: October 22 Closing Snapshot

The four major U.S. stock indexes finished Thursday’s regular trading session at the following levels, according to final closing figures published by The Associated Press:

Market Index Closing Value Point Change Daily Change Dow Jones Industrial Average 52,867.98 +11.89 +0.02% S&P 500 7,663.43 -93.74 -1.21% Nasdaq Composite 26,008.86 -694.00 -2.60% Russell 2000 2,784.03 +3.01 +0.11%

The Nasdaq fell more than 2.60%, its largest decline since June, while the S&P 500 posted its worst session since July.

The Dow’s modest advance and the Russell 2000’s slight gain contrasted sharply with the losses among major technology companies.

According to the Associated Press, more U.S. stocks advanced than declined during Thursday’s session.

That distinction is important because the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are heavily influenced by large technology companies. Significant losses among their largest constituents can pull the indexes lower even when many smaller companies finish higher.

Thursday’s market performance therefore reflected concentrated weakness in influential technology stocks rather than a uniform decline across all sectors.

Artificial Intelligence Spending Raises Investor Concerns

Artificial intelligence remained the main driver of Thursday’s stock market decline.

Major technology companies have committed enormous amounts of capital to developing AI systems, expanding cloud computing operations, building data centers, and buying increasingly sophisticated semiconductor equipment.

These investments have created substantial opportunities for chip manufacturers, infrastructure providers and companies developing the technology necessary to support advanced computing.

However, they have also raised concerns about the financial returns those investments will ultimately generate.

Investors increasingly want evidence that spending on artificial intelligence will translate into sustainable revenue, earnings and cash flow.

The concern is not necessarily that AI technology lacks commercial potential. Rather, investors are questioning whether the expected financial benefits will arrive quickly enough to justify the extraordinary upfront costs.

That issue became particularly important following quarterly earnings announcements from Meta Platforms and Tesla.

Both companies experienced negative market reactions Thursday, although their financial circumstances and investment strategies differ.

The broader selloff demonstrated that investors were paying closer attention to capital spending, financing arrangements, and profitability expectations.

Companies whose valuations depend heavily on future growth can be particularly vulnerable when investors reassess the costs and timing of anticipated returns.

Meta Platforms Shares Fall After Earnings Announcement

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, became a central player in Thursday’s technology selloff.

The company reported third-quarter revenue of about $64.6 billion, up 26% from the same period a year earlier, according to its October 21 earnings announcement.

Meta reported net income of approximately $9.86 billion and diluted earnings per share of $3.83.

However, investors focused on the company’s substantial artificial intelligence spending and its effect on financial flexibility.

Meta’s operating expenses have increased as the company expands its computing infrastructure and invests in advanced AI systems.

The company also announced a new class of non-voting common stock, attracting attention to its financing strategy and shareholder structure.

Meta Announces New Class C Non-Voting Shares

According to Meta’s official earnings release, the company plans to establish a new Class C common stock, effective Jan. 19, 2027.

Meta’s board also declared a one-time stock dividend that would give shareholders one Class C share for each outstanding Class A or Class B share.

The distribution is contingent upon the effectiveness of the amended corporate charter.

Meta said it would determine the record date and payment date later.

Following the distribution, the company expects the market price of its Class A common stock to reflect the economic effect of a two-for-one stock split.

Importantly, the distribution itself will not change the voting power of existing shareholders.

The new share class could provide additional flexibility for future corporate transactions and financing arrangements while preserving the company’s existing voting structure.

The announcement does not mean that Meta has already sold the newly created shares to outside investors.

Investors nevertheless examined the arrangement’s implications alongside Meta’s expanding capital spending commitments.

Meta shares declined sharply Thursday as the market reassessed the company’s investment plans.

The reaction illustrated how strong revenue growth can be overshadowed by concerns about the cost of future expansion.

Tesla Shares Decline Despite Positive Cash Flow

Tesla also experienced selling pressure following its quarterly earnings announcement.

According to Reuters, the electric vehicle manufacturer unexpectedly reported positive free cash flow and reduced its planned capital spending for 2026.

Despite those developments, Tesla shares declined as investors evaluated the company’s broader financial outlook.

Tesla has increasingly emphasized business opportunities extending beyond electric vehicle manufacturing, including autonomous driving, robotics and artificial intelligence.

These initiatives require substantial investment in research, development, computing capacity and manufacturing capabilities.

Changes in capital spending expectations can influence investor assessments of the pace at which such projects may advance.

However, reduced planned expenditures do not automatically establish that particular projects have been canceled or delayed.

Tesla’s stock performance reflected investor uncertainty about future growth and the financial commitments required to develop emerging technologies.

The company’s decline added to the broader weakness affecting growth-oriented stocks Thursday.

Semiconductor Stocks Suffer Heavy Losses

Semiconductor manufacturers were among the companies hardest hit by Thursday’s selloff.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell sharply as investors reconsidered expectations for businesses supplying the advanced chips and computing equipment needed for artificial intelligence.

Semiconductors have become central to the AI investment boom because sophisticated computing systems require increasingly powerful processors and supporting hardware.

Companies that manufacture chips, storage devices, and networking equipment have benefited from rising demand.

However, those businesses also face risks if major technology companies slow infrastructure spending or encounter financial constraints.

Reuters identified Western Digital, Intel, SanDisk, and Marvell Technology among companies experiencing substantial losses during Thursday’s semiconductor selloff.

The weakness extended beyond companies directly developing artificial intelligence applications.

It also hit businesses that supply the hardware and infrastructure needed to run increasingly complex computing systems.

The market reaction showed how closely semiconductor manufacturers’ financial outlook is tied to the spending plans of their largest customers.

Investors will continue evaluating whether demand for AI-related equipment can support the industry’s growth expectations.

Rising Oil Prices Add Inflation Concerns

Technology earnings were not the only developments influencing Thursday’s trading.

Oil prices rose amid renewed concerns about military developments involving Iran and the broader Middle East.

The Associated Press reported that oil prices jumped as investors weighed risks from the ongoing conflict.

Higher crude oil prices can affect the broader economy through transportation costs, manufacturing expenses, and consumer spending.

Businesses that depend heavily on fuel may face increased operating costs when energy prices rise.

Some companies may pass those costs along to customers, while others may experience reduced profit margins.

For American households, sustained increases in crude oil prices can eventually raise gasoline and other energy-related expenses.

Those increases can reduce consumers’ purchasing power and affect spending on other goods and services.

Higher energy prices can also complicate the inflation outlook.

If oil prices remain elevated for an extended period, businesses and consumers may experience broader cost pressures.

Thursday’s energy market developments therefore added another source of uncertainty for investors already concerned about technology valuations.

Middle East Tensions Influence Financial Markets

The ongoing conflict involving Iran remained a key consideration for global energy markets.

The Middle East plays a significant role in international oil production and transportation.

Military developments that threaten production facilities, transportation infrastructure, or major shipping routes can influence expectations about petroleum supplies.

Financial markets often react to those risks before any measurable supply disruption occurs.

Thursday’s increase in oil prices reflected concerns about additional regional instability.

For U.S. businesses, sustained higher energy costs could increase operating expenses and affect profitability.

For consumers, rising fuel prices could reduce disposable income.

These potential economic consequences also influence expectations about inflation and monetary policy.

Although geopolitical developments were not the sole cause of Thursday’s stock market decline, they contributed to increased uncertainty.

Treasury Yields Fall as Investors Seek Stability

U.S. Treasury yields declined Thursday as investors reacted to stock market volatility.

The Associated Press reported that market nervousness helped pull Treasury yields sharply lower.

Government bond prices and yields generally move in opposite directions.

When investors buy more Treasury securities, prices tend to rise, and yields decline.

Such movements can reflect demand for relatively defensive investments during periods of uncertainty.

Treasury yields also influence borrowing costs throughout the economy.

Mortgage rates, corporate financing expenses, and other lending conditions can respond to changes in government bond yields.

For technology companies undertaking expensive infrastructure projects, financing costs can matter especially.

Higher borrowing costs can reduce the profitability of investments that require substantial upfront capital.

However, falling Treasury yields do not necessarily indicate improving economic conditions.

They can also reflect concerns about future growth or an increased preference for lower-risk investments.

Thursday’s bond market move came amid substantial technology losses and rising geopolitical uncertainty.

Employment Data Keep Federal Reserve Policy in Focus

Economic data provided another important consideration for investors Thursday.

Reuters reported that initial claims for unemployment benefits remained near multidecade lows, suggesting continued labor market resilience.

Employment conditions matter to Federal Reserve policymakers because they shape the balance between inflation risks and economic growth.

A relatively stable labor market may give policymakers greater flexibility to focus on controlling inflation.

At the same time, rising energy prices can complicate efforts to maintain price stability.

Interest rates are especially important for growth-oriented technology companies.

Higher borrowing costs can increase expenses for businesses financing infrastructure and other long-term investments.

Interest rates also influence how investors value earnings expected in future years.

Companies whose valuations depend heavily on long-term growth expectations can therefore experience substantial volatility when monetary policy expectations change.

Reuters reported that financial markets were pricing in another quarter-percentage-point Federal Reserve rate increase before the end of the year.

That expectation reflects market pricing rather than a confirmed future decision by the central bank.

Several Companies Advance Despite Technology Weakness

Although major technology companies suffered heavy losses, several businesses attracted buying interest following favorable earnings announcements and business outlooks.

Procter & Gamble advanced after reporting results that beat analyst expectations, though the consumer products company also warned of rising cost pressures.

Lockheed Martin climbed after raising its annual sales and profit forecast.

Spotify gained after forecasting fourth-quarter profit above Wall Street expectations.

Union Pacific advanced after quarterly earnings beat expectations, helped partly by pricing gains. The railroad also identified rising fuel expenses as a challenge.

Blackstone gained after discussing potential investment opportunities associated with widening credit spreads on AI-related debt.

These developments demonstrated that investors continued to respond positively to favorable company-specific financial news.

They also highlighted the differences between businesses facing concerns about AI spending and companies benefiting from other economic developments.

The strong performances helped explain why Thursday’s stock market losses were not evenly distributed across industries.

U.S. Stock Market Weekly Performance

Despite Thursday’s technology selloff, several major U.S. stock indexes remained positive for the week.

According to the Associated Press, the indexes recorded the following approximate changes through Thursday’s close:

Market Index Week-to-Date Change Dow Jones Industrial Average +1.7% S&P 500 +0.1% Nasdaq Composite -0.5% Russell 2000 +2.3%

The Dow’s weekly gain reflected relative strength outside the technology companies experiencing the heaviest selling.

The Russell 2000’s stronger performance indicated that smaller publicly traded companies had demonstrated resilience.

The Nasdaq’s weekly decline reflected renewed pressure on technology valuations.

All four major indexes also remained positive for the year.

According to the Associated Press, the Russell 2000 was up approximately 12.2% year to date through Thursday’s close.

These figures provide important context for the day’s losses.

Although the Nasdaq fell sharply, the broader market remained above its levels at the beginning of 2026.

The contrasting performances also suggested that investors were becoming more selective about the industries and companies they favored.

What Investors Should Watch Friday

Investors will enter Friday’s trading session focused on whether technology shares stabilize following Thursday’s sharp losses.

The immediate question is whether the selling reflects a temporary reaction to corporate earnings or a more sustained reassessment of artificial intelligence investments.

Additional weakness among semiconductor manufacturers and major technology companies could indicate that concerns about capital spending and future profitability remain influential.

A recovery could suggest investors see the decline as a short-term adjustment after earnings announcements.

Oil prices will remain another important consideration.

Further increases could intensify inflation concerns and place additional pressure on businesses facing higher energy costs.

Investors will also monitor geopolitical developments involving Iran and the Middle East for potential consequences for international energy supplies.

Corporate earnings announcements will provide additional evidence of individual industries’ financial health.

Companies with strong profitability, sustainable cash flow, and disciplined investment may continue to attract investor interest.

Treasury yields, employment data and expectations surrounding Federal Reserve policy will also influence market sentiment.

U.S. Stock Market Today: Closing Outlook

Thursday’s trading highlighted a growing distinction between enthusiasm for artificial intelligence and concern about the financial costs of developing the technology.

The Nasdaq’s 2.60% decline showed how quickly investor sentiment can shift when companies report major capital commitments and uncertain timelines for financial returns.

Meta’s earnings and newly announced share structure intensified scrutiny of AI infrastructure spending, while Tesla’s revised capital expenditure plans contributed to broader uncertainty surrounding technology growth expectations.

Semiconductor companies experienced heavy losses as investors reconsidered the outlook for businesses supplying advanced computing equipment.

At the same time, rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions added risks related to inflation, operating costs, and economic growth.

However, Thursday’s results also demonstrated that weakness among major technology companies did not extend uniformly across Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished slightly higher, the Russell 2000 advanced, and more U.S. stocks rose than declined.

Those developments suggested that investors were distinguishing among companies and industries rather than indiscriminately selling equities.

The bottom line: U.S. stocks finished Thursday sharply mixed, with the Nasdaq posting its steepest daily decline since June as concerns about artificial intelligence spending weighed heavily on technology companies. The Dow and Russell 2000 posted modest gains, showing that parts of the broader market remained resilient despite the selloff.

Friday’s trading will provide the next indication of whether investors view Thursday’s technology decline as a temporary setback or part of a broader reassessment of AI-related stock valuations.

Financial disclaimer: This article is provided for news and informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to purchase or sell securities. Market conditions and security prices can change rapidly. Investors should conduct independent research and consult qualified financial professionals before making investment decisions.