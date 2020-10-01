U.S. Military Deploying Advanced Drone System Developed with Israel Ministry of Defense

WASHINGTON (STL.News) Following a joint R&D program led by the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), in the Israel Ministry of Defense, with leading drone developer, XTEND, and the Combating Terrorism Technical Support Office (CTTSO), of the U.S. Department of Defense, an operational pilot program has launched employing SKYLORD drones in defense of U.S. military forces. The program has produced a drone system with an immersive remote interface that protects troops from various inbound aerial threats – particularly drones.

As a result of the close cooperation between the institutions involved, the system has been developed in accordance with concrete operational requirements. As such, following a year of R&D and various tests, the CTTSO decided to launch an operational pilot program, testing and validating the system’s capabilities in the field. As part of the pilot program, several dozen SKYLORD systems will be employed by U.S. troops.

Using an AR (augmented reality) device and a single-handed controller, a military operator may employ the SKYLORD system to control the drone and perform complex tasks remotely, with great ease and precision. Its interface enables the operator to immerse themselves or “step into” a remote reality and engage targets effectively yet safely. With minimal training and no expertise required, troops enjoy a full sensory situation assessment and may utilize C-UAV net payloads on the battlefield. The system’s capabilities have been demonstrated in Israel, with confirmed interceptions of incendiary devices flown over the Gaza border by terrorist organizations.

