U.S.-Iran War Enters Critical Diplomatic Stage

WASHINGTON, DC – September 20, 2026 (STL.News) U.S.-Iran War – The war between the United States and Iran has entered another potentially decisive period, with military operations continuing across the Middle East while Tehran simultaneously offers Washington conditions for negotiations to end the conflict.

No ceasefire exists, and fighting has not stopped.

The United States continues military operations intended to restrict Iran’s maritime activity and protect commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran continues to threaten retaliation against American military assets and interests across the region.

At the same time, diplomatic activity has accelerated.

Iranian officials said Saturday that Tehran has transmitted conditions for renewed negotiations to the Trump administration through Qatar, creating one of the clearest diplomatic openings in weeks.

The development leaves the conflict at an unusual crossroads: Washington and Tehran are preparing for the possibility of further military confrontation while intermediaries try to find terms that could end the war.

Iran Sends Conditions to Washington

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, told Al Jazeera on Sept. 19 that Qatar had delivered Iranian conditions to Washington and that Tehran was waiting for President Donald Trump’s response.

Rezaei publicly identified three major Iranian demands: an end to fighting on all fronts, the release of frozen Iranian funds, and termination of the U.S. naval blockade. Reports indicate Iran has described a broader package of seven conditions, although it has not publicly detailed all seven.

“We are awaiting President Trump’s response,” Rezaei said in the interview.

The diplomatic initiative does not mean Iran is backing away from military preparations.

Rezaei also warned that Iran was prepared for further conflict if negotiations fail and said Tehran believes another major U.S. attack remains possible. Some of his statements regarding Iranian military capabilities and weapons testing have not been independently verified.

Qatar has emerged as an important intermediary between the two governments. Pakistan has also participated in efforts to reopen negotiations.

Strait of Hormuz Remains Central to War

Control and security of the Strait of Hormuz remain among the conflict’s most important issues.

The narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman is one of the world’s most important energy transportation routes.

U.S. Central Command commander Adm. Brad Cooper said Saturday that American forces have helped move more than 1 billion barrels of crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz over the past two months.

CENTCOM also said more than 2,000 commercial vessels have transited the waterway with U.S. assistance.

According to Cooper, the volume of crude oil, liquefied natural gas and other cargo passing through the strait during the past two weeks reached its highest level in six months.

CENTCOM says the main shipping lanes have been demined and that American forces are working with the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries, shipping companies and insurers to increase commercial traffic.

The United States is simultaneously enforcing a naval blockade against vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports.

CENTCOM announced in July that the blockade would resume after an earlier blockade operated from April 13 through June 18. The military said the earlier operation redirected more than 140 vessels, disabled nine vessels that did not comply, and permitted more than 50 vessels carrying humanitarian assistance to pass.

Iran wants the blockade removed as part of any settlement.

Direct U.S.-Iran Confrontations Continue

The Strait of Hormuz has also become a location for direct encounters between American and Iranian forces.

U.S. officials said Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps boats attempted to seize a U.S. unmanned naval vessel near Iranian waters on Sept. 14.

American forces responded by destroying two Iranian boats, according to U.S. officials. Iranian reporting presented a different account, describing the vessels as fishing boats.

CENTCOM spokesman Capt. Tim Hawkins confirmed that Iranian boats attempted to take possession of the American unmanned surface vessel and said the attempt failed following a U.S. military response.

Separately, maritime security concerns increased again after a tanker was struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on Sept. 18. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for striking a Togo-flagged vessel that it said attempted to cross the strait.

Those incidents demonstrate why a diplomatic breakthrough has proved difficult. Even while intermediaries exchange proposals, U.S. and Iranian forces remain capable of coming into direct contact.

U.S. Military Operations Continue

American forces have repeatedly attacked Iranian military infrastructure during the conflict.

CENTCOM announced another wave of strikes against Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targets on Sept. 1, saying U.S. forces hit Iranian air-defense sites, radar systems, naval assets, mine-laying capabilities and communications facilities.

CENTCOM said at the time that more than 50,000 U.S. military personnel were deployed throughout the Middle East.

Earlier operations targeted Iranian military command facilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage locations, maritime assets and military logistics infrastructure.

The Pentagon has described the campaign in part as an effort to reduce Iran’s ability to threaten American forces and international shipping.

Iran, however, considers the American military presence and naval blockade acts of aggression and has threatened U.S. bases and other American interests if Washington expands its attacks.

Conflict Is Spreading Beyond Iran

One of the greatest risks is that what began as direct U.S.-Israeli confrontation with Iran continues expanding into a broader regional conflict.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement has intensified attacks affecting Saudi Arabia and shipping routes around the Red Sea.

Saudi forces said they intercepted a ballistic missile targeting Riyadh on Saturday. Houthi fighting has also increased pressure on shipping through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, another crucial global maritime route.

The U.N. Security Council has warned that the Houthi escalation threatens maritime security and international commerce and could further expand the conflict.

The result is a potentially dangerous combination.

Disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz threaten Persian Gulf energy exports while instability around the Bab al-Mandeb threatens another major route connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

War Is Affecting Global Oil Markets

The conflict is increasingly affecting the global economy.

Brent crude climbed above $100 per barrel earlier in September as escalating U.S.-Iran attacks increased concerns about Middle Eastern energy supplies.

The economic uncertainty has become significant enough that JPMorgan said this week it did not have a clear baseline outlook for the oil market because of the Iran conflict.

The Congressional Budget Office has also estimated high costs to the United States.

Reuters reported Sept. 15 that the CBO estimated the Iran war had cost approximately $38 billion and could add roughly $3 billion per month if operations continue at the projected level. The agency estimated the conflict could add about half a percentage point to U.S. inflation during the first three months of 2027.

Those estimates could change substantially depending on the war’s duration and intensity.

Questions Emerge Over U.S. Casualty Count

Another controversy involves American military casualties.

The Washington Post reported Sept. 18 that at least four more U.S. service members had died in circumstances related to the Iran war than had been reflected in the Pentagon’s publicly announced war casualty total.

Reuters subsequently reported the newspaper’s findings. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth disputed the Washington Post report.

Because the Pentagon and the newspaper are disputing how some deaths should be classified, the higher casualty figure should not currently be presented as an undisputed official count.

United Nations Could Become Diplomatic Stage

Attention now shifts toward New York and the United Nations General Assembly.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are among the Iranian officials expected to attend after the United States agreed to permit a restricted Iranian delegation to enter the country for the meeting.

President Trump is also expected to discuss Iran with leaders from Gulf states.

Reuters reported that nearly 130 heads of state are gathering for the General Assembly as the Iran conflict, the war in Ukraine and other international crises dominate the agenda.

Iranian President Pezeshkian is scheduled to address the General Assembly Wednesday.

That creates an unusual diplomatic opportunity even though direct negotiations between Trump and Pezeshkian have not been announced.

War Remains at a Dangerous Crossroads

As of Sept. 20, the most accurate description of the conflict is that neither peace is imminent nor another major escalation inevitable.

Both possibilities remain open.

Iran has placed negotiating conditions before Washington and says it wants to end the war. At the same time, Iranian officials are openly discussing preparations for additional attacks if diplomacy fails.

The Trump administration faces its own decision over whether to pursue the diplomatic channel or expand military operations.

Meanwhile, American forces remain deployed throughout the region, the naval blockade continues, U.S. and Iranian forces continue encountering each other around the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran-aligned forces are contributing to instability elsewhere in the Middle East.

The next major indicator may be Washington’s response to the Iranian conditions transmitted through Qatar.

The U.N. General Assembly provides another potential venue for indirect diplomacy.

Until an agreement produces an actual halt to military operations, however, the United States and Iran remain at war — with the Strait of Hormuz, American forces throughout the Gulf and regional energy infrastructure among the most consequential flashpoints.

Sources: U.S. Central Command, Reuters, Congressional Budget Office reporting, United Nations reporting, Al Jazeera, CBS News, and other verified reporting available through Sept. 20, 2026.

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