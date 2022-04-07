U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Press Announcement

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

On April 11, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III will welcome Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar and Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh to Washington, D.C. for the fourth U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. This year’s event will celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations and reaffirm the importance of the U.S.-India Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership in ensuring international peace and security. It will reaffirm our shared commitment to a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

The 2+2 Ministerial is an important opportunity to advance our shared objectives across the breadth of the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership, including enhancing our people-to-people ties and education cooperation, building diverse, resilient supply chains for critical and emerging technology, scaling up our climate action and public health cooperation, and developing a trade and investment partnership to increase prosperity for working families in both countries. It is also a chance to highlight the growing Major Defense Partnership between the United States and India. The relationship between the world’s largest democracies is built on a foundation of common values and resilient democratic institutions, and the shared Indo-Pacific interests of a rules-based international order that safeguards sovereignty and territorial integrity, upholds human rights, and expands regional and global peace and prosperity.