U.S. Department of State Doing Its Part To Keep America Safe, Healthy, and Running During the COVID-19 Pandemic

In December 2019, the COVID-19 outbreak began in Wuhan, China. Unfortunately, the Chinese Communist Party delayed informing its citizens and other nations about the virus until it spread widely around the world, threatening Americans at home and abroad. The Trump Administration, including the State Department, sprang into action early and aggressively to keep America safe, healthy, and running.

For more than a half century, the United States has been the largest contributor to global health security. We built the foundation upon which the global health system is based, contributing more than $140 billion in global health assistance in the 21st Century alone.

In addition to this direct U.S. government funding, Americans are helping people around the world through the generosity of private businesses, nonprofit groups, charitable organizations, faith-based organizations, and individuals. Americans have provided nearly $3 billion in donations and assistance, in addition to what the U.S. Government has provided.

THE STATE DEPARTMENT IS DOING ITS PART IN KEEPING AMERICA SAFE

On January 31, President Trump announced travel restrictions from the People’s Republic of China, excluding the Special

Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macau, saving thousands of American lives. On March 11, President Trump announced travel restrictions from Europe, saving more American lives

On February 7, the State Department, in collaboration with other U.S. Government partners, facilitated transportation “of more than 17 tons of medical supplies provided by various U.S. organizations to the people in Wuhan to help contain COVID-19 in the

People’s Republic of China and protect Americans

In partnership with American and international airlines, the State Department has organized or facilitated over 750 flights to repatriate over 71,000 U.S. citizens from over 100 countries, including from Wuhan, China, beginning January 29

Because an uncontrolled COVID-19 outbreak in foreign nations threatens America, since the outbreak of COVID-19, the U.S. government has committed more than $500 million in assistance specifically aimed at fighting the pandemic

THE STATE DEPARTMENT IS DOING ITS PART IN KEEPING AMERICA HEALTHY

Together with FEMA, other U.S. Government partners, and commercial carriers, the State Department has been instrumental in transporting Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to American hospitals from around the world. So far, 89 flights have landed and additional flights are scheduled to deliver planeloads of PPE into the United States, including:

5 million N95 respirators

812 million gloves

107 million surgical masks

15 million surgical gowns

2 million face shields

Ensuring cargo flights can take off and land at overseas airports quickly, and return to the United States with minimal interruption

Clearing air approvals

Addressing customs issues

THE STATE DEPARTMENT IS DOING ITS PART IN KEEPING AMERICA RUNNING

The State Department along with key U.S. Government partners is striving to secure and diversify American supply chains. This includes returning manufacturing to the U.S. and expanding our base of international manufacturing partners.

American diplomats are identifying foreign sources of excess medical supplies and working with international companies to procure and produce the items that will be most needed to get America back and running.

The economic officers at the State Department are helping American companies maintain and grow business relationships overseas.

The global COVID-19 crisis has led many foreign nations and businesses to reassess their economic partnerships. The trust, dependability, high-quality and transparency that America and American businesses bring to the table have never been more valuable.

