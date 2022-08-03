Two Norfolk Methamphetamine Distributors Convicted

U.S. District Judge Roderick C. Young convicted a Norfolk man and woman yesterday on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, opening a drug-involved premises, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, possession of firearms in relation to drug trafficking crimes, and being convicted felons in possession of firearms.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Vicente Andres, 61, and Margaret Sutton 51, operated a meth house on Danwood Drive in the City of Norfolk where they stored and sold methamphetamine and marijuana imported from Central California to Virginia, where they also possessed firearms in furtherance their drug trafficking activities.

A search warrant executed on April 21, 2021, resulted in the recovery of about 10 pounds of pure methamphetamine, 10 pounds of marijuana, 3 firearms, and currency from the illegal sale of narcotics. The government presented evidence that established Andres had used the premises as a base of his methamphetamine operations for several years, and that Sutton joined his meth operation in early 2021.

Andres and Sutton face a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, and a maximum of life in prison on the drug and gun charges when sentenced on December 15. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. The federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Jarod Forget, Special Agent in Charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Washington Division; and Mike Goldsmith, Interim Chief of Norfolk Police, made the announcement after U.S. District Judge Roderick C. Young announced his verdict.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kevin M. Comstock and Matthew J. Heck are prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today