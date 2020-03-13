Two Men Arthur James Mann and Casey Adam Parker Sentenced for Attempted Enticement and Receipt of Child Pornography

(STL.News) – This week in federal court, two men were sentenced for attempting to sexually exploit minors and a third man was sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender, announced U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

“The sexual predation of children by adults is perverse and sickening. Social media platforms are the primary means of communication by America’s youth, and, in turn, how predators hunt and seek to exploit vulnerable children,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “The immutable nature of child sex predators underscores the important work by cybercrimes detectives. From outreach and education to investigation and enforcement, our local, state, and federal law enforcement officers are working day and night to protect Oklahoma’s children. I commend their work and assure you we will continue to bring child predators to justice.”

Arthur James Mann, 34, of Bristow, was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison to be followed by 10 years of supervised release. A federal jury convicted Mann of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor on Dec. 17, 2019. Mann communicated with an individual he believed to be 13 years of age but instead was an undercover officer. From July 29 to Aug. 17, 2018, Mann communicated with the “girl” on Facebook, telling her that his name was Andrew Mason and that he was 16 years old. Mann initiated multiple sexual conversations with the “girl” and requested nude photos. Mann further suggested the two meet in order to have sex on Aug. 17, 2018. Mann arrived that night in his pajamas and slippers to meet the 13-year-old girl. Instead, he was met by officers from the Bristow Police Department and taken into custody. The Bristow and Sapulpa Police Departments conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Edward Snow and Scott Proctor prosecuted the case.

Casey Adam Parker, 40, of Afton, was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison to be followed by seven years of supervised release. Parker pleaded guilty Dec. 11, 2019, to attempted receipt of child pornography. On July 2, 2019, Parker used a social media app to engage with an individual he believed to be a minor. In actuality, he was speaking to a law enforcement officer. Parker knowingly attempted to persuade the “minor” to engage in sexual activity and to send him sexually explicit pictures. Parker was arrested July 2, as part of Operation Independence Day, a month-long operation to apprehend child predators and recover victims of child exploitation and sex trafficking. The Tulsa Police Department and FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard M. Cella prosecuted the case.

