Two Central Wisconsin Men Charged with Methamphetamine Trafficking

MADISON, WIS. – A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, sitting in Madison, returned an indictment today charging Devin Needham, 36, Wausau, Wisconsin, and Ari Lor, 30, Appleton, Wisconsin, with possessing methamphetamine for distribution. The indictment is announced by United States Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea.

The indictment charges Needham and Lor with possessing 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The indictment alleges that they possessed the methamphetamine on June 20, 2022. Lor were arrested on that day in Wausau, and Needham was arrested in Wausau on August 23, 2022. They are in custody at the Marathon County Jail.

If convicted, Needham and Lor face a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison. The charge against them is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force comprised of investigators from the FBI, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Wausau Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Everest Metro Police Department, and Wisconsin’s National Guard Counterdrug Program, with assistance from the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group and the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner is handling the prosecution.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.