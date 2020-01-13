Tuscaloosa Man Seth Williams Sentenced to More Than 21 Years in Prison on Gun and Drug Charges

(STL.News) – A federal judge today sentenced a Tuscaloosa man on gun and drug charges, announced U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson.

U.S. District Court Judge Annemarie Axon sentenced Seth Williams, 27, to 262 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, use of firearm during a drug offense, and felon in possession of a firearm. Williams, a career criminal with an extensive record, pled guilty in June 2019.

“Society needs protection from this dangerous class of repeat offenders, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners are providing it,” Town said. “Williams will spend the next 262 months in a federal prison bed with no sanctuary of parole.”

“ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence as part of Project Guardian, focused on providing a safe environment to the communities that are affected by violent crime,” Watson said.

The ATF investigated the case along with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Simpson and John Camp prosecuted.

