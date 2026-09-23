Trump Welcomes Xi Jinping to U.S. for Major Summit

WASHINGTON, DC – September 23, 2026 (STL.News) President Donald Trump personally welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to the United States Wednesday at Joint Base Andrews, opening a three-day state visit that puts the leaders of the world’s two largest economies face-to-face as they confront disputes involving trade, tariffs, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, Taiwan and the war involving Iran.

Xi arrived with his wife, Peng Liyuan, and Trump greeted him at the Maryland military installation rather than waiting for the traditional presidential reception at the White House. The personal airport greeting was an unusual diplomatic gesture for a visiting foreign leader and immediately elevated the significance Washington is placing on Xi’s visit.

The White House had announced in advance that Trump would meet Xi and Peng at Joint Base Andrews Wednesday before a much larger state arrival ceremony Thursday.

China’s government confirmed that Xi’s visit runs from Sept. 23 through Sept. 25 and is taking place at Trump’s invitation. China’s Foreign Ministry said Xi intends to hold an “in-depth exchange of views” with Trump concerning bilateral relations and international issues.

The ceremonial welcome, however, is only the opening act.

Behind the military honors and state dinner is a consequential negotiation over how the United States and China will manage an economic relationship worth hundreds of billions of dollars annually while simultaneously competing over technology, manufacturing, national security and global influence.

Trump and Xi return to negotiations

Thursday’s meeting will be the second between Trump and Xi this year following Trump’s May trip to China.

The May summit produced several agreements, according to the White House, including the creation of U.S.-China boards on trade and investment. China also made commitments involving American agricultural products, Boeing aircraft and access to critical minerals.

The White House said China committed to purchase at least $17 billion annually in U.S. agricultural products in 2026, 2027 and 2028, separate from soybean commitments reached in October 2025. Beijing also approved an initial purchase of 200 Boeing aircraft for Chinese airlines and agreed to address U.S. concerns surrounding supplies of rare earths and other critical minerals.

Those agreements provide important context for this week’s Washington negotiations because the question is no longer simply whether Trump and Xi can announce new commitments.

Washington will also be watching whether earlier commitments are being implemented.

China’s Foreign Ministry was questioned Monday about a U.S. assertion that China had not fully resumed rare-earth deliveries despite previous agreements. Spokesperson Guo Jiakun did not directly address the allegation, saying China remained committed to keeping critical-mineral supply chains stable and calling on both countries to implement understandings previously reached by Trump and Xi.

That makes implementation — rather than ceremonial declarations alone — an important measure of what emerges from the summit.

Trade truce faces November deadline

Another immediate issue is the temporary trade arrangement preventing further tariff escalation.

Following Trump’s October 2025 meeting with Xi in South Korea, the United States suspended heightened reciprocal tariffs on Chinese imports. That suspension is currently scheduled to expire at 12:01 a.m. EST on Nov. 10, 2026, according to a presidential action the White House published.

Under that arrangement, China agreed to postpone or eliminate certain export restrictions involving rare earths and critical minerals, address retaliation against American semiconductor companies, and purchase additional U.S. agricultural products.

In exchange, the United States maintained its suspension of higher reciprocal tariffs through the November deadline.

Reuters reports that financial markets will therefore be watching Thursday’s meeting for evidence that Trump and Xi may extend the tariff truce rather than allow another round of trade confrontation.

Senior U.S. officials have also indicated that Washington and Beijing could consider tariff reductions covering a relatively narrow category of nonstrategic goods, although no final agreement had been announced as of Wednesday evening.

That distinction is significant.

A limited tariff agreement would not necessarily end the broader U.S.-China economic confrontation. Washington continues to treat advanced technology, semiconductors and strategically important supply chains differently from ordinary consumer trade.

The summit could therefore produce selective economic cooperation while leaving the countries’ fundamental strategic competition intact.

U.S.-China trade remains enormous

Despite years of tariffs, export controls and political tension, China remains one of America’s largest trading partners.

U.S. Trade Representative data show total U.S. goods and services trade with China was approximately $494.6 billion in 2025.

Goods trade alone totaled approximately $414.6 billion.

The United States exported about $106 billion in goods to China while importing approximately $308.7 billion, producing a U.S. goods trade deficit of approximately $202.7 billion.

That deficit nevertheless fell sharply from 2024, down about $94.4 billion, or 31.8%.

Services move in the opposite direction. The United States recorded approximately $57.2 billion in services exports to China against $22.8 billion in imports, resulting in an estimated $34.4 billion U.S. services surplus in 2025.

The numbers illustrate why the relationship cannot easily be reduced to either partnership or confrontation.

American companies sell tens of billions of dollars of products and services into China. American consumers and businesses continue purchasing hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese products. At the same time, Washington increasingly treats dependence on China in strategically sensitive industries as an economic and national-security vulnerability.

Rare earths provide China with significant leverage

Critical minerals are expected to occupy a prominent place in the negotiations.

Rare-earth elements are used throughout advanced manufacturing, electronics, electric vehicles, energy technologies and military equipment.

China’s position in the mining and especially processing of these materials has given Beijing substantial leverage during periods of trade tension.

The 2025 trade arrangement specifically addressed Chinese export controls involving rare earths and other critical minerals. The May 2026 Trump-Xi agreements again included Chinese commitments to address U.S. concerns involving supplies of materials including yttrium, scandium, neodymium and indium.

But American officials are not signaling that Washington intends to trade away sensitive technology restrictions simply to obtain greater mineral access.

Ahead of Xi’s arrival, U.S. officials indicated that the administration did not expect to ease strategic export controls as part of a straightforward exchange for greater Chinese rare-earth flows.

That creates one of the summit’s central negotiating problems: both countries possess economic leverage the other wants to reduce.

Artificial intelligence adds a new dimension

Artificial intelligence is another major issue that increasingly separates the United States and China.

The competition extends beyond consumer AI applications. Advanced semiconductors, data centers, computing infrastructure, energy supplies and restrictions on high-end technology have become matters of national economic strategy.

Reuters identifies AI as one of the issues surrounding this week’s summit, while U.S. officials have also indicated that artificial intelligence will feature in economic discussions between the two governments.

For Washington, the challenge is balancing commercial opportunities for American technology companies against concerns that advanced U.S. technology could strengthen China’s military or strategic capabilities.

For Beijing, access to advanced computing technology remains intertwined with China’s ambitions to compete with the United States in AI and other high-value industries.

That means even improved trade relations would not automatically eliminate technology restrictions.

Taiwan remains a fundamental disagreement

Taiwan also remains among the most sensitive issues separating Washington and Beijing.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has repeatedly objected to American military support and arms sales to the island. The United States maintains unofficial relations with Taiwan while operating under its longstanding one-China policy framework.

Reuters reported ahead of the summit that Taiwan would be among the major issues confronting the two leaders.

The issue is fundamentally different from tariffs.

Tariffs can be raised, suspended or negotiated. Agricultural purchases can be increased. Export licenses can be changed.

The disagreement over Taiwan involves national security and competing political positions that have persisted for decades, making it considerably harder to resolve through a single presidential summit.

Thursday’s discussions may therefore be important less for producing a breakthrough than for determining whether Washington and Beijing can prevent their disagreements from escalating.

Iran gives Trump and Xi another shared issue

The war involving Iran adds another major geopolitical dimension to this week’s talks.

Trump and Xi discussed Iran during Trump’s May visit to China. According to the White House account of that summit, the two leaders agreed that Iran could not possess a nuclear weapon and called for reopening the Strait of Hormuz without tolls imposed by any country or organization.

Iran remains particularly important to China because of Beijing’s energy and commercial interests and because disruption around the Strait of Hormuz can affect global energy markets.

Reuters lists Iran among the major subjects surrounding the Washington summit.

That creates an area where Washington and Beijing may have overlapping interests despite broader strategic rivalry: both economies benefit from predictable global energy flows and stability along major international shipping routes.

Whether those overlapping interests can produce additional diplomatic cooperation remains uncertain.

White House plans elaborate state ceremony

The diplomatic substance will be surrounded by one of the most elaborate state ceremonies of Trump’s presidency.

According to the White House, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will formally welcome Xi and Peng Thursday morning during a State Arrival Ceremony involving the South Lawn, State Floor and Rose Garden.

The ceremony will include 479 U.S. military personnel representing all branches of the armed forces.

The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets are scheduled to perform as the Chinese delegation arrives. The U.S. Marine Band will play the Chinese and American national anthems, followed by remarks from Trump and Xi.

A military review in the Rose Garden will include the Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, and Marine Drum and Bugle Corps.

The ceremony is scheduled to conclude with a flyover involving a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber and four F-22 Raptors.

While Trump and Xi meet, Melania Trump and Peng are scheduled to visit the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art.

Thursday evening, Trump and the first lady will host Xi and Peng at a state dinner in the White House East Room.

On Friday, the two couples are scheduled to meet again for tea in the Red Room before traveling to the National Archives to view historical records connected to the U.S.-China relationship. The visit is scheduled to conclude there.

Personal diplomacy takes center stage

Trump’s decision to travel to Joint Base Andrews to personally meet Xi added another layer of symbolism to the visit.

American presidents generally receive foreign leaders at the White House rather than meeting their aircraft.

The White House told Axios that the gesture was reciprocal after Xi hosted Trump during the president’s China visit earlier this year.

The unusual greeting also reinforces Trump’s preference for leader-to-leader diplomacy.

That relationship, however, exists alongside substantial structural disagreements between Washington and Beijing.

The countries compete for manufacturing investment, technological leadership, and geopolitical influence. Washington remains concerned about China’s trade practices and strategic ambitions. Beijing opposes U.S. restrictions on Chinese companies and technology and objects strongly to American policies involving Taiwan.

Those disputes will not disappear because of a state dinner or military ceremony.

What to watch Thursday

The clearest measure of the summit will be what happens after the ceremonies.

One immediate question is whether Trump and Xi extend the trade truce beyond Nov. 10.

Another is whether China makes additional commitments regarding rare-earth exports and whether Washington offers limited tariff relief on nonstrategic Chinese products.

Agricultural purchases will matter to U.S. farmers, while any developments involving Boeing or other American manufacturers could have broader implications for industrial employment and exports.

Technology companies will watch for any movement involving artificial intelligence, semiconductor restrictions, or market access.

Foreign-policy officials will focus on Taiwan and Iran.

Investors will watch all of it.

A comprehensive settlement between Washington and Beijing appears unlikely from a single summit because many of their disagreements concern long-term strategic competition rather than isolated trade disputes.

But the economic consequences of the relationship are large enough that even incremental agreements can matter.

Nearly half a trillion dollars in annual U.S.-China trade, strategically important mineral supply chains, agricultural exports, aircraft purchases, semiconductor technology and global energy security are all connected in some fashion to the relationship.

Xi’s arrival in Maryland Wednesday therefore marked more than the beginning of another ceremonial state visit.

It opened another round of negotiations over how the United States and China — simultaneously major trading partners and strategic competitors — intend to manage one of the world’s most consequential bilateral relationships.

Thursday will provide the first indication of whether the elaborate welcome produces substantive behind-the-scenes agreements.

Sources: The White House; Office of the U.S. Trade Representative; Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China; Reuters; Associated Press; PBS NewsHour; Axios.

STL.News will continue monitoring the Trump-Xi summit and any agreements announced by the White House or the Chinese government.

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