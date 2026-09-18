Trump Says U.S. Secures Permanent Greenland Role

WASHINGTON, DC – September 18, 2026 (STL.News) President Donald Trump announced Friday that the United States has reached an agreement with Denmark and Greenland that he says will give Washington permanent authority over security matters in Greenland, potentially establishing a substantially expanded and lasting U.S. military role in the strategically important Arctic territory.

Trump announced the agreement on his Truth Social account, saying the United States would have what he described as permanent control over security and other U.S. needs involving Greenland.

The agreement does not transfer sovereignty over Greenland to the United States, according to information available Friday. Denmark’s government says the arrangement respects sovereignty and territorial integrity, while additional governmental approvals are still required before it can take effect.

Trump says U.S. role will have no end

Trump said representatives of the United States, Denmark and Greenland worked on an agreement intended to address longstanding American national security concerns surrounding the Arctic island.

“The United States will FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland,” Trump wrote in his announcement.

Trump said the United States would also immediately begin developing a larger military presence in Greenland.

According to the president, the arrangement would prevent U.S. adversaries from establishing military bases or a military presence in Greenland without American approval.

The agreement would also address potentially sensitive foreign investments on the island, according to reporting on its provisions.

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a State Department official, that the arrangement would establish a permanent U.S. military presence and prevent non-NATO countries, including China and Russia, from establishing bases or making investments considered threatening to U.S. security.

Denmark says agreement still requires approval

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s office provided additional details following Trump’s announcement.

The agreement is expected to be signed by the governments of the United States, Denmark and Greenland during the United Nations General Assembly next week, according to The Associated Press.

However, Denmark and Greenland still need parliamentary action before the agreement can be enforced.

Frederiksen emphasized that the arrangement preserves Greenland’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and respects the Greenlandic people’s right to determine their own future.

Those details are significant because Trump’s description of “permanent control” applies to the U.S. security role rather than ownership or sovereignty over Greenland.

Greenland remains a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.

U.S. plans larger Greenland military presence

The United States already maintains a military presence in Greenland at Pituffik Space Base, formerly known as Thule Air Base.

Approximately 150 U.S. military personnel are currently stationed there, according to The Wall Street Journal. The United States has long maintained broad operational access under defense arrangements with Denmark.

Trump’s newly announced agreement could significantly expand that presence.

“We will immediately begin the process of developing a large Military presence in the appropriate part of Greenland,” Trump wrote.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Greenland would remain part of North America’s strategic defense area while adversaries would be excluded from establishing a foothold there.

Greenland’s location between North America and Europe makes the island strategically important for missile warning, space surveillance and Arctic defense.

Its importance has increased as the United States and NATO monitor Russian military activity in the Arctic and China’s economic and strategic interest in the region.

Agreement follows months of tensions

Friday’s announcement follows months of tension between Washington, Copenhagen and Nuuk over Trump’s repeated demands for greater U.S. control of Greenland.

Trump previously argued that American control of Greenland was necessary for national and international security.

Denmark and Greenland rejected the possibility of transferring sovereignty.

Earlier this year, Frederiksen said Denmark was prepared to negotiate security, investment and economic issues with Washington but not sovereignty.

“We can negotiate about everything political: security, investments, economy. But we cannot negotiate about our sovereignty,” Frederiksen said in January.

Denmark and other European governments also issued a joint statement in January emphasizing that Greenland’s future belonged to its people and that decisions concerning Denmark and Greenland were for them to make.

Relations appeared to improve in recent days.

On Monday, Frederiksen said she was optimistic that the United States and Denmark could find a peaceful way forward regarding Greenland and broader Arctic security.

Friday’s announcement appears to represent the result of those negotiations.

Greenland remains under Danish sovereignty

Despite Trump’s use of the term “permanent control,” the agreement as currently described does not make Greenland part of the United States.

Instead, it appears designed to establish a permanent U.S. security and military role while leaving Greenland’s political status unchanged.

That distinction matters because Trump previously discussed acquiring Greenland outright.

The agreement announced Friday more closely resembles Denmark’s proposal for greater American military access and security cooperation than a transfer of territory to the United States.

Greenland has a population of roughly 56,000 and exercises broad self-government while remaining part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Arctic security takes on greater importance

The agreement could have implications extending beyond Greenland.

Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands have already been expanding Arctic defense capabilities amid increasing geopolitical competition involving Russia, China and the United States.

Danish and Greenlandic defense planning has called for increased surveillance, long-range drones, Arctic patrol vessels, improved intelligence gathering and greater protection of critical infrastructure.

The United States has increasingly viewed Greenland as important to North American defense because of its geographic location and its potential role in missile detection and missile-defense systems.

Trump’s announcement potentially establishes a framework under which that American presence could grow substantially while Greenland remains under Danish sovereignty.

The agreement’s precise legal language has not yet been publicly released.

Additional details are expected when representatives of the United States, Denmark, and Greenland formally sign the agreement.

STL.News will update this developing story as the governments release additional details about the Greenland security agreement.

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