Trump, Mamdani Meet as Media and Iran Disputes Persist

NEW YORK – September 21, 2026 (STL.News) President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani met Monday at Gracie Mansion, continuing an unexpectedly cordial working relationship despite substantial disagreements over the Trump administration’s restrictions on several news organizations, the war involving Iran, and other national policies.

The approximately hour-long meeting was the third between Trump and Mamdani and their first in New York City since Mamdani became mayor.

Trump was in New York as world leaders gathered for the United Nations General Assembly, where he is scheduled to speak Tuesday.

The meeting produced movement on one major domestic issue: Mamdani’s proposal to construct a massive new housing development above Sunnyside Yard in Queens.

Afterward, the two leaders appeared together outside Gracie Mansion and said their administrations would increase discussions over the proposal, which Mamdani says could produce 12,000 housing units and approximately 30,000 jobs.

But the appearance also highlighted issues on which the president and mayor remain far apart — including press access and U.S. foreign policy involving Iran.

Trump and Mamdani Discuss Major Housing Proposal

Housing was among the most substantive topics emerging from Monday’s meeting.

Mamdani has been seeking federal assistance for an ambitious plan to construct a new neighborhood above Sunnyside Yard, an active rail yard in Queens.

The mayor previously estimated the project could cost about $21 billion.

Building above an operating rail yard would require construction of an enormous platform capable of supporting housing and other development while allowing rail operations to continue underneath.

The project would also require substantial federal involvement.

Amtrak owns the yard, and the project would need federal approvals and potentially billions of dollars in federal assistance to move forward.

Following Monday’s meeting, Mamdani said City Hall and the White House had agreed to establish a new level of communication between their housing and operations teams.

Trump acknowledged both the project’s potential and its complexity.

The president said he had watched discussions surrounding Sunnyside Yard for decades and noted that the project would require significant federal approvals and probably federal funding.

The proposal is not new.

Mamdani previously presented the project to Trump during a February meeting at the White House. The mayor has described the development as potentially creating an entirely new neighborhood in Queens.

Monday’s discussion therefore continued negotiations rather than reaching a final agreement.

No federal funding commitment was announced Monday, and significant financial, engineering and regulatory questions remain unresolved.

Political Rivals Maintain Unusual Relationship

The continuing dialogue between Trump and Mamdani is notable because of their substantial ideological differences.

Mamdani identifies as a democratic socialist and has sharply criticized several Trump administration policies.

Trump strongly opposed Mamdani during the 2025 New York mayoral campaign and repeatedly criticized his political positions.

Their personal interactions since the election, however, have been considerably less confrontational.

Monday marked their third face-to-face meeting.

Their first occurred at the White House in November 2025. Mamdani returned to Washington for another meeting in February before hosting Trump at Gracie Mansion on Monday.

Mamdani has also said the two communicate privately, although he has declined to provide details about the frequency and nature of those conversations.

Both men have publicly said they believe the federal government and New York City can work together despite their political disagreements.

Housing has emerged as one of the clearest examples.

Mamdani Raises White House Media Restrictions

Monday’s meeting came the same day a major legal dispute erupted between the Trump administration and three national news organizations.

CNN, MS NOW and Politico filed a federal lawsuit challenging the administration’s decision to deny their journalists access to the White House.

Trump announced the restrictions Friday, accusing the organizations of producing inaccurate and unfair coverage.

The affected news organizations argue that the administration is excluding them because of their journalism and viewpoints and that the restrictions violate their First Amendment press rights and Fifth Amendment due-process protections.

The Trump administration disputes that characterization and has defended its authority over access to White House facilities.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Mamdani publicly disagreed with Trump’s restrictions and raised the issue during Monday’s meeting.

When reporters were later allowed to speak with the two leaders at Gracie Mansion, Mamdani said he believed members of the press should be allowed access.

Trump continued to defend his position.

The disagreement provided a visible example of the unusual nature of their relationship: the mayor and president were willing to appear together and discuss areas of cooperation while openly disagreeing about a major constitutional and political controversy unfolding the same day.

Television Networks Respond to White House Ban

The dispute has expanded beyond the three organizations directly affected.

Major television networks responded Monday by suspending participation in certain White House television pool coverage after CNN was prevented from performing its scheduled pool responsibilities.

The television pool includes ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News and NBC.

According to reporting by The Washington Post, the networks said they would not substitute another organization for CNN when CNN was scheduled to provide pool coverage.

The White House press pool is designed to provide coverage when space or security limitations prevent the entire press corps from accompanying the president.

Pool reporters, photographers and camera crews attend events and provide their reporting or footage to other participating news organizations.

The dispute therefore potentially affects access to presidential events beyond CNN, MS NOW and Politico.

The three organizations are asking a federal judge to restore their access while their lawsuit proceeds.

The case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly, whom Trump appointed during his first presidential term.

Kelly previously handled CNN correspondent Jim Acosta’s 2018 dispute with the Trump White House and temporarily restored Acosta’s press credentials after finding due-process concerns.

The current lawsuit presents a new set of circumstances, and no court has made a final determination on the legality of the 2026 restrictions.

Iran War Remains Major Point of Disagreement

Trump and Mamdani also remain divided over U.S. policy toward Iran.

The disagreement is particularly relevant this week because Trump is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, where Iran and the continuing Middle East conflict are expected to be major subjects of international diplomacy.

Mamdani has publicly opposed the war and has argued against the human and financial costs associated with the conflict.

Trump has taken a sharply different position toward Iran and has repeatedly emphasized preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and countering Iranian threats to U.S. interests and allies.

The two leaders have previously acknowledged discussing foreign-policy disagreements privately.

Public reporting after Monday’s Gracie Mansion meeting focused more on housing and the press-access dispute, so it would be inaccurate to characterize Iran as the meeting’s principal subject.

However, their opposing positions on the conflict remain an important part of the broader political relationship between the president and mayor.

The timing also sharpens the disagreement.

Trump is scheduled to address the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday as international leaders confront the continuing Iran conflict and other wars and security crises.

U.N. General Assembly Brings Trump to New York

Trump’s meeting with Mamdani came as Manhattan entered one of its most security-intensive weeks of the year.

World leaders are arriving for the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The annual gathering brings presidents, prime ministers, diplomats and security delegations from around the world to New York.

Trump’s visit consequently combines domestic politics with foreign policy.

His meeting with Mamdani focused substantially on New York City concerns, particularly housing, while his U.N. schedule places him at the center of international discussions involving Iran and other global conflicts.

The combination made Monday’s Gracie Mansion meeting an unusual intersection of local, national, and international politics.

Sunnyside Yard Could Become Test of Cooperation

Despite the disputes surrounding Trump and Mamdani, the Sunnyside Yard project provides a tangible issue on which the two administrations could potentially cooperate.

The scale is enormous.

Mamdani has proposed approximately 12,000 housing units and says construction could create 30,000 jobs.

But building a neighborhood above active rail infrastructure would be technically and financially complex.

The project has been discussed in various forms for decades but has never been completed.

Trump acknowledged that history Monday.

Federal participation is especially important because Amtrak owns the property and because approvals are needed to develop above an operating rail yard.

Mamdani’s administration has therefore continued courting the White House even while opposing Trump on numerous national policies.

Monday’s announcement that housing and operations teams from the two governments would increase discussions is not a construction agreement or federal funding commitment.

It does, however, move the proposal into another stage of government-to-government discussions.

Cooperation and Conflict Continue Simultaneously

The Gracie Mansion meeting demonstrated that the Trump-Mamdani relationship does not fit neatly into traditional partisan expectations.

The two leaders remain politically far apart.

Mamdani opposes important elements of Trump’s foreign and domestic policies. Trump has strongly criticized Mamdani’s democratic socialist politics.

On Monday, their disagreement over press access became public while the president’s Iran policy remained another major dividing line.

At the same time, they continued discussing a housing development that would require extensive cooperation between the federal government and New York City.

That combination — cooperation on specific city priorities while maintaining sharp disagreements elsewhere — has characterized their interactions since Mamdani’s election.

Whether the relationship produces a concrete agreement on Sunnyside Yard remains uncertain.

No federal funding was announced Monday, and a project of that size would require years of planning, approvals, financing and construction.

But Monday’s meeting made clear that both administrations intend to keep discussing it.

For Trump, the meeting came immediately before one of the most consequential international events on his calendar, with Iran and other global conflicts awaiting him at the United Nations.

For Mamdani, it provided another opportunity to press New York City’s interests directly with a president whose policies he frequently opposes.

And for both leaders, the meeting showed that their political disputes — including those involving the media and Iran — have not prevented them from maintaining direct communication when their governments have reasons to work together.

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