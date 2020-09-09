Trenton, N.J; Akintunde Adeyemi Sentenced to 61 Months in Prison for Bank Fraud Conspiracy and Aggravated Identity Theft

(STL.News) – A Duluth City, Georgia, man was sentenced today to 61 months in prison for his role in a conspiracy to hijack the credit card accounts of multiple victims in order to fraudulently purchase hundreds of thousands of dollars in gift cards and high-end products, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Akintunde Adeyemi, 35, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan to an indictment charging him with one count of conspiring to commit bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. Judge Sheridan imposed the sentence by videoconference today.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

From July 2016 through May 2017, Adeyemi and others participated in a “credit card takeover” conspiracy to obtain control of credit card accounts by using stolen personal information to apply for compromised credit cards. Upon credit approval, Adeyemi provided his conspirators with fake government identifications and the account information to retrieve the credit cards associated with the compromised accounts. Adeyemi directed conspirators to use the compromised credit card accounts to purchase gift cards and high-value items, such computer tablets, cell phones, and other electronic devices, throughout New Jersey and Georgia. The scheme caused over $600,000 in losses to financial institutions who issued the credit cards. Two of Adeyemi’s co-conspirators, Oluwaseun Jato and Funmilola Adekanmi, have also pleaded guilty to participating in the scheme and are scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 7, 2020.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Sheridan sentenced Adeyemi to five years of supervised release and ordered him to pay restitution to be determined at a later date.

U.S. Attorney Carpenito credited inspectors of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, under the direction of Inspector in Charge James Buthorn, and special agents of the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jason Molina, with the investigation leading to today’s sentencing.

