Topps Sells out Crypto-Themed Garbage Pail Kids ‘Non-Flushable Token’ Cards

Amid the craziness tied to the FTX collapse, the latest Garbage Pail Kids (GPK) non-fungible token (NFT) collection takes aim at the crypto industry, roasting subjects like the LUNA collapse, Bored Ape Yacht Club, and Cryptopunks. Following the release, GPK’s parent company Topps explains on the firm’s NFT marketplace website that the packs of “Non-Flushable Tokens” have sold out.

2022 GPKs Feature Crypto-Themed Characters Like ‘Diamond Hans,’ ‘Paper Hans,’ ‘Airdrop Angel,’ and ‘Bored Adam Yuck Club’

Crypto market prices are down this month as the FTX fiasco has pushed digital asset values to lows not seen in two years. Data from cryptoslam.io indicates that non-fungible token (NFT) sales have slipped 19.61% lower than sales recorded last week.

Bitcoin.com News further reported on the fluctuations in floor values between the two blue chip NFT collections Cryptopunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). The current Cryptopunks floor value is still above BAYC’s floor value on Nov. 17, 2022, by more than 8 ETH.

Throughout all the wild crypto market fluctuations and the downright monkey business, the candy and collectibles company Topps, a division of Fanatics Collectibles, released new Garbage Pail Kids (GPK) NFT packs called “Non-Flushable Tokens.” Launched on Nov. 17, the packs of GPK NFTs are already sold out as they poke fun at the crypto industry and other blue chip NFTs using the classic, “punny,” and over-the-top GPK brand of humor.

GPK’s the four “seasons of crypto.”

For instance, the 2022 Topps GPK Non-Flushable Tokens feature a four “seasons of crypto” set. The four “seasons of crypto” GPK cards feature characters such as “Crystal Winter,” “Sproutcoin Spring,” “Hot Coin Summer,” and “Faith Fall.”

GPK’s four “toilet tech” cards.

There’s also the four “toilet tech” cards from the collection which feature “Airdrop Angel,” “Maya Mask,” “Bridget Troll,” and “Proof of Steak.” The sold-out set of cards contained 144 unique collectibles and other crypto-themed GPK characters including “Bored Adam Yuck Club,” “Cryptopukes,” “Gassie Infinity,” and “LUNA-tic.”

Topps has been launching NFTs for quite some time with collections like MLB digital trading cards, Bundesliga NFTs, Mars Attacks digital collectibles, Godzilla vs. Kong blockchain assets, and Bazooka gum NFTs.

The company is not the only collectibles firm launching non-fungible tokens as the business’s parent firm Fanatics issues NFTs via Candy Digital, and Funko has issued Digital Funko Pops as well. The GPK ‘Non-Flushable Tokens’ are not the first GPKs to hit the blockchain, as the humorous characters have leveraged blockchain tech since 2020.

In 2021, Walmart and Target shoppers purchasing packs of Topps’ “2021 Garbage Pail Kids Food Fight” not only got physical renditions of GPKs, but packs also contained NFTs that could be redeemed using a code.

