Top enterprise tools to boost organizational productivity

(STL.News) The pandemic has taken us down on many levels, and millions of employees work online. There is a possibility that remote working could be a new normal because top companies are thinking of adopting this method in the long run. Apart from this, due to COVID, the world struggled on many levels. For instance, starting organizations didn’t have updated tools to manage the

business from home. But if we want to bounce back, we should strive to adopt this new normal with updated technology and software. According to the Upwork survey, now 68% of managers are going more smoothly than when the pandemic started. Now people have adopted tools, but we need to be more efficient to thrive more.

Enterprise productivity tools to boost performance:

Every company describes organizational productivity differently, and there isn’t one definition. But according to some experts, productivity revolves around efficiency and smart work. Most importantly, high productivity can result in more profit by reducing operational costs. Above all, it improves engagement and reduces burnout resulting in less stress. So, if the advantages are this

high, everyone should give tools a chance. Usually, we divide the tools into the following categories:

Collaboration Productivity Project management Real Paystub maker

Many organizations have adopted tools to get things on time. So, if you want to add an extra layer as helping hands, then here are top tools that can help:

Zoom: Video conferencing tool

When discussing top productivity tools, it’s unfair not to add zoom to the list. We all know that proper communication plays a crucial role in making business a big success. So, Zoom has solved the communication issues that were the biggest challenge in remote work. Here are the following highlighted features due to which it has become a big hit.

It comes in the top 100 fastest growing products and services that make communication and collaboration easy.

You can arrange HD video meetings and conference calls.

Zoom comes with a built-in feature where you can integrate it with Google calendar. In this way, you don’t need to worry about the updated schedule.

Moreover, Zoom lets you hold Webinars that play a crucial role in building business.

So, if you want a robust communication channel, Zoom is necessary. It’s available on macOS, Windows, Linux, and extensions on Chrome and Firefox. Apart from this, Zoom is available in the form of Microsoft outlook, IBM notes, and Skype plugins.

Google Docs: Document storage tool

Google document is supported by Google and plays a crucial role in remote working. Many people who follow the Workation pattern consider Google documents their faithful companion. Workation combines work and leisure time, making it a unique and popular concept. You don’t have to go to the office; instead, you can manage work even if you are on vacation. Google Docs

lets you create, write, access, and edit files online. Here are other highlighted features of Google docs:

Everyone can access the documents from a phone, tablet, or computer

It is one of the most potent document storage software companies use.

Google doc allows individuals to collaborate by sharing the tasks virtually.

It offers styling tools, and you can even choose from pre-made templates of resumes and reports.

Above all, you can create or edit the document through a mobile browser or app by using Google docs.

HubSpot Sales: Email marketing

An organization can’t process without having an email marketing tool. So, HubSpot is suitable for small and large businesses, and this tool helps to sell more in less time. These tools aim to convert leads into successful sales. Here are other worth noted points:

It lets you create customized email templates

It even helps you to measure performance

You can even integrate it with Gmail and Outlook

Best when it comes to managing leads in an organized way

Above all, you can even launch landing pages for more efficient results. It’s a highly versatile tool that makes email management more effortless. This way makes the team management most accessible as you can access it from anywhere.

Skype: Video conferencing tool:

It is the most popular software globally that makes communication and collaboration easy. Skype lets you arrange video meetings and webinars. Now Skype introduced many new features that

make it easier to stay connected.

The HD video calls help take the conversation and online meetings to a new level.

You can even share messages, photos, and emojis via Skype

In addition to this, Skype allows users to call on landline and mobile numbers at affordable rates. Skype and Zoom are the biggest competitors, and you can use any service that goes best with your needs.

Slack: Team communication:

Team communication is the main thing that makes or breaks any business. If a company has poor communication channels, it will not operate in the long run. So, tools like Slack help to organize

employees as a group. Here are features that make Slack worth spending money on.

It helps you create multiple channels, and you can either set it publicly or privately for the team. In this way, you can keep all team conversations in a single chat.

Unlike other messaging apps, Slack gives the liberty and helps to save attachments by using Google Drive and Dropbox. Some apps are paid; still, there are free options that make Slack a practical choice for the business.

Now Slack has introduced an option for enterprises which is a chat application. It helps to conduct multiple chats at one time.

Moreover, you can link multiple workspaces together to make the work more efficient.

Now there are only 43% of businesses are using Slack. The enterprises can get Slack for free. Apart from this, there are many other pricing plans, and you can get details by visiting the leading site.

ClickUp: Work management software

It’s another powerful tool that plays a crucial role in enhancing productivity. Many industries are using this work management software to manage the workload. Apart from this, it helps to monitor project updates and communication. Furthermore, it assists in making real paystubs and gives more flexibility and control to the business structure. These are features that make it unique and flexible:

Collaboration is the core feature of ClickUp.

It also helps in thread comments, editing, attaching files, and other needed features.

ClickUp connects with more than 1000 other tools like Google Drive, Slack, GitHub, Dropbox, etc.

If you want to give ClickUp a chance, it’s widely available for web, Mac, Windows, IOS, and android apps.

Conclusion:

According to the stats, around 58% of workers spend one hour per day looking for information. So, in this situation, collaboration tools act as a helping hand because 80% of workers blame a lack

of communication for workplace failures. So, if you want to keep employees productive, keep things simple and take the help of technology. In this way, you can minimize time-wasting activities like emails, meetings, and lack of organization. It’s the best idea to use collaboration apps like Slack, Dropbox, Evernote, etc., to keep things organized.