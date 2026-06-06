Several U.S.-listed stocks suffered devastating losses during the week ending June 5, 2026, with some companies losing more than 80% of their market value. Here’s a closer look at the biggest stock market losers and what drove the selloff.

Top 10 Weekly Stock Market Losers: Massive Declines Hit Speculative Stocks as Wall Street Pulls Back

Market Selloff Creates a Brutal Week for High-Risk Stocks

NEW YORK/June 6, 2026 (STL.News) Top 10 – Stock Market Losers — While investors focused on the sharp decline in major technology stocks and the Nasdaq’s worst week in more than a year, some smaller companies experienced far more dramatic losses. Several micro-cap and speculative stocks lost more than half of their value during the week as investors fled riskier investments amid rising interest-rate concerns and a broad market selloff.

The broader market struggled after a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report increased expectations that the Federal Reserve could maintain a restrictive monetary policy for longer than previously anticipated. The S&P 500 fell 2.6% for the week while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.7%, ending an extended period of market strength.

Against that backdrop, several stocks posted extraordinary declines.

1. Global Mofy AI Limited (NASDAQ: GMM)

Weekly Loss: Approximately 89%

Global Mofy AI suffered the largest decline among U.S.-listed stocks during the week. The company, which focuses on virtual content production and artificial intelligence technologies, experienced intense selling pressure that erased nearly nine-tenths of its market value.

Such extreme moves are often associated with highly speculative securities that have relatively small market capitalizations and limited public float.

2. Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX)

Weekly Loss: Approximately 89%

Aditxt was another major casualty, losing nearly the same percentage as Global Mofy AI. The biotechnology company saw investors aggressively exit positions as risk appetite deteriorated throughout the week.

Biotechnology stocks frequently experience dramatic price swings because valuations often depend on future developments, regulatory milestones, and capital-raising activities.

3. Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM)

Weekly Loss: Approximately 69%

Verra Mobility ranked among the week’s largest decliners after investors reacted negatively to developments affecting the company. Although considerably larger than many names on this list, the stock still suffered a severe weekly decline.

The move illustrates how even established companies can experience substantial losses when market sentiment shifts rapidly.

4. SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ: SUGP)

Weekly Loss: Approximately 67%

SU Group Holdings experienced a sharp sell-off as traders moved away from smaller-cap companies. The stock’s decline made it one of the week’s most significant losers across U.S. exchanges.

5. Phaos Technology Holdings (NASDAQ: POAS)

Weekly Loss: More than 60%

Phaos Technology joined the list of major decliners as investors abandoned speculative technology positions. Trading volume increased significantly during the decline, amplifying downward pressure on the stock.

6. Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR)

Weekly Loss: More than 50%

Sleep Number was one of the most recognizable companies among the week’s biggest losers. Unlike many micro-cap stocks on the list, Sleep Number is a well-known consumer brand, making its decline particularly noteworthy.

7. Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HKIT)

Weekly Loss: More than 50%

Hitek Global suffered another steep decline as investors reduced exposure to smaller growth-oriented companies. The stock has experienced elevated volatility throughout the year.

8. Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ: SMSI)

Weekly Loss: More than 50%

Smith Micro Software continued to face pressure as investors reassessed valuations across smaller technology companies. The stock ranked among the worst performers of the week.

9. Additional Micro-Cap Decliners

Several other low-priced and micro-cap stocks posted weekly losses exceeding 40%, reflecting a broader retreat from speculative investments. Many of these companies trade with limited liquidity, making them vulnerable to large percentage swings when investor sentiment changes.

10. Broad-Based Risk Assets Round Out the List

The final positions among the week’s biggest losers were occupied by a variety of small-cap technology, healthcare, and emerging-growth companies that experienced heavy selling pressure as traders moved toward safer assets.

Why Did Stocks Fall So Hard?

The primary catalyst behind the week’s market weakness was the May employment report, which showed stronger-than-expected job growth. While strong economic data is generally positive, investors worried that continued labor-market strength could encourage the Federal Reserve to maintain higher interest rates.

Higher interest rates tend to hurt growth stocks because future earnings are discounted at higher rates. This effect is particularly severe for speculative companies that are not yet generating substantial profits.

Technology Stocks Lead the Decline

The week’s losses were not limited to obscure micro-cap companies. Large-cap technology and semiconductor stocks also suffered substantial declines.

Among the notable losers:

Marvell Technology fell roughly 16.7%.

Micron Technology dropped approximately 13.3%.

Intel lost about 11.3%.

Advanced Micro Devices declined roughly 10.9%.

Broadcom fell nearly 8%.

NVIDIA lost more than 6%.

The semiconductor sector experienced its worst day in more than six years, contributing heavily to the broader market decline. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index plunged more than 10% in a single session.

Market Snapshot

Index Weekly Performance S&P 500 -2.6% Nasdaq Composite -4.7% Dow Jones Industrial Average -0.3% Russell 2000 -2.9%

The divergence between the week’s biggest gainers and biggest losers demonstrates the extraordinary volatility that continues to characterize portions of the U.S. stock market.

Investor Takeaway

The week ending June 5, 2026, served as a reminder that substantial risks remain present in today’s market environment. While some investors enjoyed triple-digit gains in a handful of momentum stocks, others experienced equally dramatic losses.

For long-term investors, the sharp declines underscore the importance of diversification, risk management, and careful evaluation of speculative investments. Stocks capable of generating extraordinary returns can also produce extraordinary losses in a very short period.

As Wall Street moves into a new trading week, investors will continue monitoring economic data, Federal Reserve expectations, inflation trends, and corporate earnings for clues about the market’s next direction.

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