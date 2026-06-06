Dos Primos Mexican Restaurant in Troy, MO, Launches Online Ordering

Dos Primos Mexican Restaurant in Troy, Missouri, has launched online ordering through OrderMyFood.net while continuing to offer delivery or carryout through DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats. Serving the community since 2004, the restaurant is expanding convenience for customers while maintaining the authentic Mexican cuisine and customer service that have made it a local favorite for more than two decades.

Dos Primos Mexican Restaurant in Troy Launches Online Ordering Through OrderMyFood.net, Expands Convenience with DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats

TROY, MO/June 6, 2026 (STL.News) — Residents of Troy and surrounding communities now have more ways than ever to enjoy their favorite Mexican dishes from DOS Primos Mexican Restaurant. The longtime local restaurant has officially launched online ordering through OrderMyFood.net, providing customers with a direct and convenient way to place pickup and delivery orders while also maintaining access through popular third-party delivery platforms, including DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats.

The move represents another step forward for a restaurant that has become a familiar part of the Troy dining scene since opening its doors in 2004. For more than two decades, Dos Primos has served authentic Mexican cuisine to families, workers, students, and visitors throughout Lincoln County, building a loyal customer base through consistent service, generous portions, and a menu filled with traditional Mexican favorites.

The launch of online ordering reflects changing consumer preferences, with more diners seeking convenient digital options. Whether customers are ordering lunch during a busy workday, planning dinner for the family, or scheduling food for a gathering, the new ordering system provides additional flexibility while preserving the restaurant’s commitment to quality food and customer service.

Bringing Modern Convenience to a Trusted Local Restaurant

Online ordering has become a critical component of the restaurant industry, allowing customers to browse menus, customize meals, and place orders from virtually anywhere. By partnering with OrderMyFood.net, Dos Primos now offers guests a direct online ordering experience that makes ordering fast and efficient.

Customers can browse the restaurant’s menu, select their favorite items, customize orders, and complete transactions online without calling the restaurant. The platform streamlines the ordering process while helping customers avoid waiting on hold during busy periods.

In addition to the direct ordering option, customers can continue using DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats, giving diners multiple ways to access the restaurant’s menu depending on their preferences.

Restaurant operators across the country have increasingly embraced digital ordering technologies as consumer habits evolve. For Dos Primos, the addition of online ordering is not about replacing the traditional dining experience—it is about providing customers with more choices.

Guests can still enjoy the welcoming atmosphere inside the restaurant while also having the option to order from home, the office, or anywhere else they may be.

Dos Primos Has Been Serving Troy, MO, Since 2004

Few restaurants achieve the longevity that Dos Primos has enjoyed in Troy. Since 2004, the restaurant has been serving authentic Mexican cuisine and has become a gathering place for local residents.

Over the years, generations of families have celebrated birthdays, enjoyed family dinners, met friends for lunch, and gathered at the restaurant after community events. Long-term success in the restaurant industry is never guaranteed, making Dos Primos’ continued presence in the community a testament to customer loyalty and consistent operations.

Restaurants that remain successful for more than two decades often share common characteristics: quality food, dependable service, community involvement, and the ability to adapt to changing consumer expectations.

The addition of online ordering demonstrates that Dos Primos continues to evolve while maintaining the traditions that helped establish its reputation.

Dos Primos – A Menu Filled with Customer Favorites

The restaurant’s menu features many of the traditional Mexican dishes that customers have enjoyed for years. Popular offerings include fajitas, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, quesadillas, combination platters, seafood selections, and specialty house recipes.

Guests often praise the restaurant for its generous portions and broad menu selection. Whether diners are looking for a quick lunch special or a complete family dinner, the menu offers options for a wide range of tastes and preferences.

Fresh ingredients, traditional preparation methods, and consistent presentation have helped create a dining experience that keeps customers returning year after year.

For many Troy residents, Dos Primos has become a go-to destination for casual dining, family meals, and celebrations.

Dos Primos Is Meeting the Growing Demand for Digital Ordering

Consumer behavior has changed dramatically over the past decade, with online ordering becoming a preferred option for many restaurant customers.

The convenience of ordering from a smartphone or computer has transformed the restaurant industry. Customers increasingly expect restaurants to offer digital ordering capabilities, especially for takeout and delivery services.

By launching online ordering through OrderMyFood.net while continuing to support DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats, Dos Primos ensures customers can order food on the platform that best fits their needs.

The strategy provides maximum flexibility while expanding the restaurant’s ability to reach customers throughout the region.

For busy families, office workers, and residents looking for a convenient meal solution, online ordering offers a simple way to enjoy restaurant-quality food without additional hassle.

Dos Primos – Building on Strong Customer Reviews

One of the factors contributing to the restaurant’s longevity has been its positive reputation among customers. Online reviews frequently highlight the restaurant’s friendly atmosphere, attentive service, and flavorful menu offerings.

Customer feedback often emphasizes the welcoming environment and the consistency that diners have come to expect from the restaurant. In an industry where customer satisfaction directly influences long-term success, positive ratings play an important role in attracting new guests while encouraging repeat visits.

Many diners first discover restaurants through online reviews and ratings. Strong customer feedback can help potential guests feel confident about trying a restaurant for the first time.

For an established business like Dos Primos, positive reviews also serve as evidence of the restaurant’s commitment to customer satisfaction over many years.

Supporting Local Dining in Lincoln County

Local restaurants play an important role in the communities they serve. Beyond providing meals, they create jobs, support local economies, and contribute to the community’s character.

Since 2004, Dos Primos has been part of Troy’s restaurant landscape, serving residents and visitors while helping strengthen the local dining scene.

As national chains continue expanding across the country, independently operated and locally focused restaurants remain important gathering places where community connections are formed and maintained.

The continued success of local restaurants often depends on community support. By embracing new technology and offering additional ordering options, Dos Primos is positioning itself to continue serving customers for years to come.

Why Direct Online Ordering Matters

While third-party delivery services remain popular, direct online ordering offers several advantages for both customers and restaurants.

Customers gain access to a streamlined ordering experience while directly supporting the restaurant. Restaurants, meanwhile, can maintain closer relationships with their customers and often improve operational efficiency.

OrderMyFood.net provides another channel for customers to access the restaurant’s menu, making it easier than ever to place a pickup or delivery order.

The combination of direct ordering and third-party delivery partnerships creates a comprehensive digital ordering strategy that maximizes convenience and accessibility.

Looking Ahead

As the restaurant industry continues evolving, businesses that successfully combine traditional hospitality with modern technology are often best positioned for long-term growth.

For Dos Primos, the launch of online ordering represents more than a technology upgrade—it reflects a commitment to meeting customer expectations while preserving the quality and service that have defined the restaurant since 2004.

Customers who have enjoyed dining at Dos Primos for years now have additional ways to access their favorite meals, while new customers can discover the restaurant through convenient digital ordering platforms.

With online ordering now available through OrderMyFood.net and continued availability on DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats, Dos Primos is making it easier than ever for Troy-area residents to enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine from one of the community’s longtime dining destinations.

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