Tony’s K-Food Launches Catering for St. Louis Events

CHESTERFIELD, MO – November 3, 2026 (STL.News) Tony’s K-Food, a locally owned Korean restaurant in Chesterfield, Missouri, has launched a new online catering menu through ezCater, expanding its services to businesses, families, and organizations planning holiday celebrations, corporate lunches, and private events throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.

The announcement comes at an ideal time as Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s celebrations, and the busy holiday entertaining season approach. For companies planning employee appreciation luncheons, families hosting seasonal gatherings, and organizations preparing year-end celebrations, Tony’s K-Food is introducing an alternative to traditional catering options.

The restaurant’s new menu features Korean barbecue favorites, including beef bulgogi and spicy pork bulgogi, along with Korean fried dumplings, kimchi fried rice, stir-fried udon noodles, vegetable spring rolls, and other specialties.

Customers can now review menu selections, serving sizes, and prices and place catering orders through the restaurant’s dedicated ezCater ordering page.

The expansion marks another milestone for the independent Chesterfield restaurant, which has served Korean cuisine since 2019.

Chesterfield Restaurant Expands Into Catering

Tony’s K-Food operates inside East East Oriental Market at 13365 Olive Boulevard in Chesterfield, near the intersection of Olive Boulevard and Highway 141.

The restaurant is owned by Tony Choe, an experienced restaurant operator whose passion for Korean cuisine has helped establish Tony’s K-Food among customers seeking authentic Korean flavors in West St. Louis County.

The new catering service extends the restaurant’s menu beyond individual takeout and delivery orders, letting customers buy larger portions for meetings, celebrations, and group meals.

For local businesses, the launch introduces another catering option beyond sandwiches, pizza, barbecue, and conventional boxed lunches.

For families, it offers an opportunity to serve Korean dishes at birthday celebrations, holiday parties, graduation gatherings, and other occasions without preparing a large meal at home.

Korean cuisine is well-suited to shared dining because multiple dishes can be combined into a buffet-style experience. Beef, pork, rice, noodles, vegetables, and appetizers offer guests a variety of flavors to sample.

Korean Barbecue Favorites Highlight the Menu

Two Korean barbecue-inspired dishes stand out among the catering selections: beef bulgogi and spicy pork bulgogi.

Beef bulgogi is one of Korea’s best-known culinary specialties. Traditionally made with thinly sliced, marinated beef, the dish is known for its savory flavor and satisfying blend of seasonings.

Tony’s K-Food offers beef bulgogi in a half-tray portion that serves approximately 10 people, priced at $197.50.

Spicy pork bulgogi is also available for $197.50 per half-tray and serves approximately 10 people. The dish features pork prepared with Korean seasonings, including gochujang, a red chili paste that adds its characteristic spicy, savory flavor.

Both dishes pair well with steamed white rice, kimchi, and other Korean specialties.

For catered events, combining beef and spicy pork bulgogi gives guests a choice between a savory beef entrée and a spicier pork alternative.

The restaurant also offers kimchi fried rice, priced at $155 for a half-tray serving approximately 10 people.

Kimchi fried rice incorporates the tangy flavor of fermented Korean vegetables into a familiar rice dish, providing an option for guests interested in exploring Korean cuisine.

Appetizers, Noodles, and Fried Rice Add Variety

Tony’s K-Food’s catering menu extends well beyond Korean barbecue.

Customers can select vegetable spring rolls for $60 per half-tray, Korean fried dumplings for $90, traditional kimchi for $50, and ddeokbokki for $90. Each selection serves about 10 people.

Ddeokbokki, sometimes spelled tteokbokki, is a popular Korean comfort food featuring chewy rice cakes in a spicy-sweet sauce. It has become increasingly recognizable to American diners as interest in Korean cuisine and culture has expanded.

The catering menu also includes several stir-fried udon noodle dishes.

Vegetable stir-fried udon is listed at $160 per half-tray, while beef, chicken, and shrimp stir-fried udon are each priced at $188.60. These selections serve approximately 10 people.

Additional fried rice choices include beef, chicken, and shrimp varieties, each priced at $168.60 per half-tray and listed as serving approximately five people.

Steamed white rice is available for $44 per half-tray and serves approximately eight people.

For dessert, customers can order vanilla or blueberry silky roll cakes for $35 each, with approximately 30 servings listed per selection.

Bottled beverages and bottled water are also available.

The range of dishes gives event organizers flexibility to create meals featuring appetizers, multiple entrées, sides, and desserts.

Prices and serving estimates are based on the restaurant’s published catering information and are subject to change.

Holiday Catering Arrives at the Right Time

The November 2 launch positions Tony’s K-Food to serve customers during one of the busiest periods for group dining.

Thanksgiving gatherings, Christmas parties, corporate holiday lunches, and New Year’s celebrations create opportunities for restaurants offering convenient catering services.

For employers, catering can help recognize employees and bring teams together before the year ends.

For families, ordering prepared food can reduce time spent cooking and let hosts focus on their guests.

Tony’s K-Food’s menu is particularly suited to gatherings where organizers want to offer several different dishes rather than one conventional entrée.

A holiday office luncheon might combine beef bulgogi, chicken stir-fried udon, vegetable spring rolls, and white rice. A larger celebration could include pork bulgogi, Korean fried dumplings, kimchi fried rice, and desserts.

The restaurant’s published serving estimates also help customers choose appropriate quantities based on event size.

How to Order Tony’s K-Food Catering

Tony’s K-Food officially joined ezCater on November 2, 2026, according to its published catering profile.

The ordering platform allows customers to browse available food, review serving estimates, select a date and time, and arrange delivery or pickup.

The restaurant’s current catering terms include a $250 minimum for delivery, a $20 delivery fee, and a requirement to order at least the day before the event.

Published delivery and pickup hours are Tuesday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Customers should review the platform’s cancellation and order-change policies before completing their purchase. Holiday schedules, delivery availability, and menu prices may vary. <Cite ref=”turn634335view0″/>

The restaurant’s catering page is available at:

Tony’s K-Food Catering Menu on ezCater

A New Opportunity for a Local Restaurant

The catering expansion shows how independent restaurants can reach customers beyond traditional dining and takeout.

For Tony’s K-Food, the new menu introduces its Korean specialties to offices, businesses, organizations, and families that may not have ordered from the Chesterfield restaurant before.

The timing also provides an opportunity to introduce Korean cuisine to guests who may be unfamiliar with dishes such as bulgogi, kimchi, and ddeokbokki.

As interest in international cuisine continues to influence dining choices, group catering can make these foods more accessible to customers looking for variety.

For local businesses planning employee appreciation events and families organizing holiday gatherings, Tony’s K-Food offers another option in the St. Louis catering market.

Read the article published in St. Louis Restaurant Review, dated October 29, 2026.

About Tony’s K-Food

Tony’s K-Food is a locally owned Korean restaurant operating inside East East Oriental Market at 13365 Olive Boulevard in Chesterfield, Missouri.

The restaurant serves Korean specialties, including beef bulgogi, pork bulgogi, fried rice, noodle dishes, and traditional Korean appetizers.

With its new online catering service available ahead of the holidays, Tony’s K-Food is inviting St. Louis-area businesses and families to consider Korean cuisine for their next celebration.

From employee appreciation lunches to Christmas parties and family gatherings, the restaurant’s expanded menu offers Korean barbecue favorites, rice dishes, noodles, appetizers, and desserts in convenient group-sized portions.

Customers interested in holiday catering are encouraged to review the menu and place orders early to secure their preferred dates and times.

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Editor’s Note: Menu selections, serving estimates, prices, fees, and ordering requirements are based on Tony’s K-Food’s published ezCater menu as of November 3, 2026, and are subject to change. Confirm delivery availability and holiday operating hours when ordering.

Sources: Tony’s K-Food’s published ezCater catering menu and restaurant information, and Tony’s K-Food’s website.