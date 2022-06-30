Toledo Man Charged with Threatening to Harm and Kill Law Enforcement Officials

A Toledo man was charged in a three-count indictment for threatening to harm and kill members of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and other law enforcement officials.

Justin Craig Shirey, 36, of Toledo, Ohio, was charged with one count of interstate communications of a threat with intent to extort, one count of interstate communications of a threat and one count of willfully making a threat.

According to court documents, on June 1, 2022, it is alleged that the defendant, on three separate occasions, called the DEA offices in Toledo, Ohio, and threatened to harm and kill members of the office as well as other law enforcement officials.

Authorities with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Federal Protective Service (FPS) investigated this incident and determined that Defendant Shirey had allegedly made threatening phone calls to the DEA.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

If convicted, the defendant’s sentence will be determined by the Court after a review of factors unique to this case, including the defendant’s prior criminal records, if any, the defendant’s role in the offense and the characteristics of the violation. In all cases, the sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum, and in most cases, it will be less than the maximum.

The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the DHS FPS. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Sara Al-Sorghali and Ava Rotell Dustin.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today