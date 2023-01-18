Tips for Investing in 2023

(STL.News) The investment world can often be volatile, and the decision of where to put your money can therefore be a difficult one. While nothing is a sure bet, some investments are more stable than others, and there are some guidelines out there that can help you make sound decisions.

Let’s take a look at what 2023 appears to be offering and see where people are and are not choosing to put their money. While this list will only focus on a few major categories, they are important ones in the current market.

Is crypto still worth investing in?

One of the big questions on everyone’s mind following a disastrous year in the crypto world is, whether is it still worth investing in digital currencies at all. As a whole, they suffered a 17% loss at the end of the year, which would seem to spell their death. Bitcoin, in particular, is down more than 60% YoY.

It is also the case that crypto is volatile by nature and has seen major peaks and troughs before. Investors might be tempted to think that if the worst has already come, and that therefore buying soon might be a good option. However, experts suggest waiting longer as both Bitcoin, Ethereum, as well as other cryptos, such as altcoins, have been shaken badly enough that more time needs to pass before they start to recover. Perhaps 2024 will be a better year.

Crash of the tech giants

Another major stock market catastrophe in 2022 was the precipitous fall of several of the biggest names in tech. Meta, Twitter, and others seemed to get ahead of themselves in recent years, and it now appears that this hubris is coming back to haunt them. We could speculate for a long time about why this happened – some think that Mark Zuckerburg put too much emphasis on AI and creating virtual worlds that were ultimately of little interest to most people. Others feel that the leaders of these behemoths paid insufficient attention to larger economic trends until it was too late. Still others simply think that the big hype surrounding social media has reached its natural peak, and they were bound to come down sometime soon, anyway.

The reason for the fall is probably some combination of all of these things. Regardless of where blame is to be laid, it is simply a fact that these giants fell hard this year, and recovery is so far off that it might never come about. Better to pull out of these stocks now and refrain from making new investments before they fall any further.

Put your money into gold

With all these uncertainties, people might feel skittish about investing in anything. However, there are age-old standards in wealth management, and gold is among the biggest and most reliable of them. Why not look into precious metals? You won’t have to watch the stock market frantically every day, waiting for the next disaster to befall. This is also an investment that you can safely keep for a long time.

When other stocks start to appear more promising, you can start to diversify your investments. Until then, it is probably best to err on the safe side and invest in things that you know will still hold value in 5 or 10 years.

You can find places to buy gold and other precious metals easily online or in many different areas. If you’re living in the San Francisco area, this dealer might be a good place to check out. In particular, you should look at the Fremont location if you’re making comparisons, as the deals you’ll find are better than those in Wildwood.

There are, of course, other metals that are also worth investing in as well. Platinum, aluminum, and magnesium all hold great promise for the future. Check out trends in individual stocks to see where these metals are heading.

Don’t rule anything out, but be cautious

You shouldn’t rule out things such as cryptocurrency or tech investments entirely, of course. These are and will continue to be major players in the economy. Just proceed with caution when it comes to companies that are currently in a lot of trouble, as they are likely to stay that way for a while.

In the meantime, put your money into gold, where you are sure to make gains for several years to come.