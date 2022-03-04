Tim Lenderking and Chargé Westley Conclude Visit to Yemen

Special Envoy Lenderking and Chargé Westley Conclude Visit to Yemen

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Today, U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking and Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy to Yemen Cathy Westley concluded their visit to Yemen. During the trip, they met with the Governors of Hadhramaut, Mahra, and Shabwa.

The visit highlighted how Yemenis across the country – even those far from the frontlines – are suffering from years of political and economic instability. It provided an opportunity to discuss the needs in these governorates and efforts to strengthen basic services, economic opportunity, and security, which would allow peace to take root. This visit to Yemen also emphasized the continued challenges posed by terrorism and smuggling, which feed instability.

The U.S. delegation stressed its support for an inclusive UN-led peace process that incorporates the views of diverse Yemeni groups, including those from Hadhramaut, Mahra, and Shabwa, as well as women, civil society leaders, and representatives of other traditionally marginalized groups.

The visit to Yemen underscored the importance of the international community continuing to support economic stability and humanitarian relief efforts. Millions of Yemenis have been displaced by the conflict and rely on international assistance to meet basic needs, including food, health care, and water. The United States has provided over $4 billion in humanitarian assistance for Yemen since the conflict began, and strongly urges donors to generously support the people of Yemen at the upcoming High-Level Pledging Event for Yemen co-hosted by the UN, Switzerland, and Sweden on March 16.