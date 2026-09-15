Tilford Restaurant Group Shrinks as Sobremesa Closes

ST. CHARLES, MO – September 15, 2026 (STL.News) Sobremesa, the Mexican restaurant launched by St. Louis-based Tilford Restaurant Group at the Streets of St. Charles only about three months ago, has closed, adding another restaurant to a growing list of closures and strategic changes for one of the region’s better-known locally owned restaurant groups.

Sobremesa served its final customers Sunday, Sept. 13, at 1650 Beale Street in St. Charles. The restaurant opened in June after Tilford Restaurant Group converted the former Session Taco Joint into a new full-service Mexican concept.

The owners did not disguise the financial reason behind the decision.

In announcing the closure on social media, the restaurant said the economy had hit restaurants hard and that sales were not reaching the level necessary to sustain operations.

That makes Sobremesa’s short run more than another entry on the St. Louis restaurant closure list.

Its demise comes amid a substantial contraction and restructuring of Tilford Restaurant Group, the locally based restaurant company owned by brothers Adam and Jason Tilford. The group has spent much of the past two years closing locations, converting restaurants to new concepts, eliminating centralized production and selling its former Webster Groves headquarters and commissary.

According to St. Louis Magazine, Sobremesa represents the group’s seventh restaurant closure since June 2024.

Sobremesa lasted only about three months

Sobremesa was itself an attempt to solve a problem.

The approximately 7,500-square-foot St. Charles restaurant had previously operated as Session Taco, formerly Mission Taco Joint. The large restaurant seats about 195 customers indoors and another 40 outdoors.

Tilford Restaurant Group determined that Session Taco’s more streamlined format was not necessarily the best fit for a large suburban restaurant.

Sobremesa was developed as a broader full-service Mexican restaurant with a larger menu and an atmosphere intended to appeal to families and groups. It offered items including fajitas, enchiladas, and quesadillas, along with other Mexican and California-influenced dishes.

The conversion gave the Tilfords a chance to keep the St. Charles location while trying a concept better suited to the property’s size and suburban customer base.

It did not work.

After opening in June, Sobremesa survived only until Sept. 13.

The speed of the closure is particularly notable because restaurants typically need time to build repeat customers, refine operations, and raise awareness. Sobremesa apparently did not have that luxury because sales were not sufficient to support continued operations.

Sobremesa’s closure announcement says gift cards can be used at the remaining Session Taco restaurants or LaPeZ Mod Mex.

Tilford Restaurant Group has been getting smaller

Sobremesa’s closure becomes more significant when viewed against what has happened across Tilford Restaurant Group.

The company was once known primarily for Mission Taco Joint, the concept Adam and Jason Tilford launched in 2013.

Mission Taco expanded across the St. Louis and Kansas City markets, developing into a recognizable regional restaurant brand.

The company eventually operated eight locations when Mission Taco Joint was renamed Session Taco in 2024 following a trademark dispute involving Gruma Corp., the parent company of Mission Foods.

The restaurant company looks dramatically different today.

Closures since June 2024 identified by St. Louis Magazine include Mission Taco Joint in Kansas City; Session Taco locations in Leawood, Kansas, Town & Country, Kirkwood and Kansas City’s Crossroads area; LaPeZ Mod Mex in Leawood; and now Sobremesa in St. Charles.

The contraction has affected both the St. Louis and Kansas City markets and has included restaurants operating under multiple Tilford concepts.

Another recent closure carried the same warning

The Sobremesa announcement is particularly noteworthy because Adam Tilford recently expressed similar concerns following the closure of LaPeZ Mod Mex in Leawood, Kansas.

LaPeZ had replaced a Session Taco at Park Place but lasted less than a year.

Tilford told The Kansas City Star that the restaurant could not attract enough customers to sustain the operation despite his confidence in the concept.

He pointed to inflation, gasoline prices, and broader financial pressure on consumers, saying consumers had less disposable income for dining out.

That assessment closely resembles the explanation now being offered for Sobremesa.

Two different concepts in two different suburban markets therefore encountered essentially the same fundamental problem: insufficient customer spending to support the restaurants.

That does not prove that every restaurant in the region faces the same conditions, nor does it establish that economic conditions alone caused Tilford Restaurant Group’s contraction.

It does, however, provide an unusually direct assessment from a local restaurant operator with experience across multiple locations and markets.

Tilford also sold its Webster Groves headquarters

The restaurant closures are only one part of the company’s restructuring.

Tilford Restaurant Group recently sold its longtime headquarters and commissary property at 286 East Avenue in Webster Groves for $1.55 million.

Hess Equipment Solutions, another local family business serving the commercial kitchen industry, purchased the property.

Mission Taco acquired the property in 2016 for $620,000, when the restaurant company was expanding.

At the time, centralized production made sense.

The Webster Groves facility supported corporate operations and allowed Mission Taco to centrally produce food and other products for distribution to its growing restaurant network.

A decade later, Tilford Restaurant Group no longer needs the same infrastructure.

Each of its remaining restaurants now handles food production internally, eliminating the need for a centralized commissary.

The sale therefore represents more than a real estate transaction. It illustrates how significantly the company’s operating model has changed.

A restaurant group that once needed centralized production to support expansion is now operating a substantially smaller portfolio with decentralized food preparation.

Kirkwood represented another major investment

The closure of Session Taco’s Kirkwood restaurant earlier this year provides another example of the scale of the group’s retreat.

The approximately 12,000-square-foot Kirkwood location opened in 2020 and included restaurant space, an event area, an arcade, and a tortilla-production operation.

The company installed a Casa Herrera tortilla machine reportedly costing about $500,000, capable of producing thousands of tortillas per hour.

The operation reflected Mission Taco’s ambitions at the time.

The company was not simply opening restaurants. It was building infrastructure to support additional locations and wholesale products.

Session Taco closed the Kirkwood restaurant on Jan. 25, 2026, after reaching an agreement with its landlord allowing it to leave before its lease expired.

The closure of a location containing that level of infrastructure, followed months later by the sale of the Webster Groves commissary and now the failure of Sobremesa, demonstrates how dramatically Tilford Restaurant Group’s strategy has shifted.

From expansion to consolidation

The company has not abandoned the restaurant industry.

Instead, the Tilfords appear to be concentrating operations around fewer restaurants and concepts.

Session Taco continues to operate established St. Louis restaurants in the Delmar Loop and Soulard. Tilford Restaurant Group also operates LaPeZ Mod Mex in the Central West End.

The Central West End restaurant itself represents another strategic change.

Session Taco reopened at 398 N. Euclid Avenue in June 2025 following extensive reconstruction after a 2022 fire. Only months later, the Tilfords announced they would convert the restaurant into LaPeZ Mod Mex.

That conversion, and the now-unsuccessful Sobremesa experiment, suggest Tilford Restaurant Group has been trying to determine which concepts work best in different locations rather than simply replicating Session Taco everywhere.

Sobremesa shows the risks involved with that strategy.

Changing the concept did not solve the underlying economic problem at the St. Charles location.

A warning about the restaurant economy

The closure also arrives during a difficult period for several independent St. Louis restaurant operators.

Sobremesa is not the only locally owned restaurant to close recently.

Other independent operators have announced closures and restructuring this year, including Baileys’ Restaurants, whose owners Dave and Kara Bailey closed Baileys’ Range and Baileys’ Chocolate Bar in August as part of what they described as an ongoing company restructuring.

Fleur STL, chef-owner Tim Eagan’s restaurant in the former Eat-Rite Diner space downtown, also closed after nearly four years of operation.

Individual restaurant closures occur for many reasons, and they should not automatically be treated as evidence of a regionwide restaurant collapse.

But Tilford Restaurant Group is a useful case study because the company has operated numerous restaurants across two metropolitan areas and because its owners have publicly identified consumer economics and insufficient sales as factors behind recent closures.

Restaurants operate with significant fixed expenses.

Rent, wages, food, insurance, utilities, maintenance, credit-card processing fees, and other operating costs continue whether a dining room is full or half empty.

At the same time, consumers facing higher household expenses have considerable discretion over how frequently they dine out.

That combination can put considerable pressure on independent restaurant operators.

A dramatically different company from its growth years

Mission Taco Joint spent much of its early history expanding.

More restaurants required centralized food production, corporate infrastructure, and increasingly sophisticated operations.

Tilford Restaurant Group is now moving in the opposite direction.

Restaurants have closed.

Other locations have been converted into different concepts.

A large production-oriented Kirkwood restaurant is gone.

The Webster Groves headquarters and commissary have been sold.

Food preparation has been decentralized.

And Sobremesa, a new concept specifically created to make better use of a large suburban restaurant location, closed after approximately three months.

None of that means Tilford Restaurant Group is leaving the St. Louis restaurant industry.

It does mean the company operating in September 2026 is considerably different from the rapidly expanding Mission Taco Joint business of several years ago.

The remaining restaurants now become particularly important.

For Adam and Jason Tilford, consolidation may let the company focus resources on established locations and concepts that have shown they can generate sufficient customer traffic.

For the broader St. Louis restaurant industry, however, the owners’ explanation for the latest closure deserves attention.

Sobremesa was not described as closing because the owners simply wanted to pursue another concept.

They said sales were not sufficient to sustain the business in what they described as a difficult restaurant economy.

After seven closures across the Tilford portfolio since June 2024, that is a warning worth watching.

St. Louis Restaurant Review follow-up article.

Sources: Reporting and public statements reviewed by STL.News includes St. Louis Magazine’s Sept. 12 report on the Sobremesa closure, subsequent Sept. 14 business reporting, public restaurant announcements, and previous reporting concerning Tilford Restaurant Group’s closures, concept changes, and Webster Groves property sale.