Thomson: Houston A. Clyde Charged with Murder

Federal Indictment Charges Thomson Penitentiary Inmate, Houston A. Clyde with Murder in Connection with Death of Fellow Inmate

An inmate at the United States Penitentiary in Thomson, Ill., was indicted today by a federal grand jury on charges of murder, assault, and possession of a weapon in connection with the death of a fellow inmate.

HOUSTON A. CLYDE, 25, was charged with second-degree murder, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and possession of a weapon, according to an indictment returned in U.S. District Court in Rockford. Arraignment has not yet been scheduled.

The three-count indictment was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; and Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica S. Maveus.

According to the indictment, Clyde and the victim were cellmates at USP Thomson. On Nov. 27, 2020, Clyde stabbed the victim numerous times with a weapon, resulting in fatal injuries.

Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, while the maximum sentence for the assault charge is ten years imprisonment, and the maximum sentence for the possession of a weapon is five years imprisonment. If convicted, the Court must impose reasonable sentences under federal sentencing statutes and the advisory U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.

The public is reminded that an indictment contains only charges and is not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial at which the government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

