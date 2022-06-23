Things to do while in Thailand

Thailand is a country in Southeast Asia with beautiful nature, hospitable people, and unique cuisine. Every year, it attracts millions of tourists, and many of them cancel the return tickets and decide to stay for a while. For those of you who are only planning to visit the Kingdom, we have prepared a list of the best places to see and try. And while building a route, you can always pick an ?????????????????????????????????????????? that will let you dive into the local atmosphere!

Explore the islands

It is difficult to imagine a more Instagrammable location in Thailand than its islands. There are over 300 of them in the country, each of which has unique nature with forests, waterfalls, and wildlife. We recommend starting with Koh Samui, Phuket, Koh Lipe, and Koh Tao. You can rent a longtail boat and take a private tour across several islands. Don’t forget to finish a trip by having dinner with a sunset view.

Have a street food tour

Speaking of food! The best way to discover Thai cuisine is to try its street food. There are thousands of locals in the streets who cook traditional dishes and are ready to impress foreigners with mind-blowing combinations. And if you have several spare dollars, take a street food tour. The guide will explain what every dish contains and will show the best places with the most affordable prices.

Go up the Sathorn Unique Tower

The Sathorn Unique Tower is located in the centre of Bangkok, and its construction began in the late nineties. Although the building was never finished because of the financial crisis, it attracts lots of tourists who love breathtaking views of the city. To access the roof, give several dollars to the security guards and get ready to climb 49 floors. Tourists will hardly find many locals there because Thai people believe that the Sathorn Unique Tower is haunted.

Enjoy a Thai massage.

Thai massage is known in every corner of the world thanks to its unique techniques. It stretches and relaxes your body, and after the massage, you feel 10 or even 20 years younger. Every city in Thailand, not depending on its size, has lots of professional Thai masseurs, and the prices are much lower than in Europe and USA.

Watch the sunset from a Sky Bar in Bangkok.

Another thing to do in Thailand is to book a table at one of the Bangkok Sky Bars. They have outstanding views over the city, and the sunsets are simply amazing! But we recommend finding out the entry price and dress code in advance because they greatly depend on the location.

Attend the floating market

If you like the canals in Venice, you will surely enjoy boat trips in Bangkok. They combine use with pleasure and allow shopping for fruit, vegetables, cooked foods, and even souvenirs. The most popular and crowded market is Damnoen Saduak which is one hour drive outside of Bangkok. There is also an opportunity to hire a private boat with a tour guide and dive into the local atmosphere to the maximum.

Go to the Grand Palace

Grand Palace is by right considered one of the most popular attractions of Bangkok. For more than 150 years, it has been the home of the king and his court, as well as the government of Thailand. Visitors can roam around 218,400 square meters and imagine themselves as a part of the royal family. But keep in mind that there is a strict dress code, so wear appropriate clothing if you want to access the Grand Palace.

Visit Khao Yai National Park

Khao Yai is the first national park in Thailand. It occupies 2,168 square kilometers and is the third-largest national park in the country. Khao Yai is famous for its rain forests, grasslands, and waterfalls, and it might take you several weeks to explore the surroundings. Apart from elephants, macaques, bears, and gibbons, Khao Yai is home to around 300 species of birds. Just look at the photos of this national park on the Internet, and you’ll understand why it is so popular!

Attend a Full Moon party

Legends say that some time ago, several tourists spread the word that the beach of Koh Phangan has the most spectacular view of the full moon. From that day, thousands of locals and foreigners attend the beach every full moon to celebrate the beautiful moment and throw a huge party. It is filled with colors, sounds, dances, and drinks that never end. And if you want to take a pause, relax in one of the numerous bars around or swim in the Gulf of Thailand.

About the author: Chanisa Mongkhonkay, a web content editor at CasinoHEX Thailand. https://thaicasinohex.com/author/chanisamongkhonkay/. She loves both: her home country and gambling so is always ready to share several tips and tricks with travelers.