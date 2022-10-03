These 7 MFs SIPs would have tripled your wealth in 10 years

An amount invested of Rs 10,000 per month for 10 years which is Rs 12 lakh would have become around Rs 43 lakh!Mutual Fund’s Systematic Investment Plan (SIPs) accounts stood at Rs 5.72 crore and the total amount collected through SIP during August 2022 was Rs 12,693 crore (Source: AMFI). It witnessed a phenomenal surge over the last 10 years. ETMarkets analysis revealed seven SIPs schemes that have tripled the investors’ wealth over the 10 years period. An amount invested of Rs 10,000 per month for 10 years which is Rs 12 lakh would have become around Rs 43 lakh!