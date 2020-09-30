The United States & Bangladesh Sign Open Skies Air Transport Agreement

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department Of State released the following statement:

On September 30, 2020, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Ambassador Earl R. Miller and Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Senior Secretary Mohamed Mohibul Haque signed the Air Transport Agreement between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. This bilateral Agreement establishes a modern civil aviation relationship with Bangladesh consistent with U.S. Open Skies international aviation policy. It includes unrestricted capacity and frequency of services, open route rights, a liberal charter regime, and open code-sharing opportunities. The Agreement entered into force upon signing.

In support of the U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy, this Agreement with Bangladesh will further expand our strong economic and commercial partnership, promote people-to-people ties, and create new opportunities for airlines, travel companies, and customers. Air carriers can provide more affordable, convenient, and efficient air services to travelers and shippers, promoting tourism and commerce. The Agreement commits both governments to high standards of aviation safety and security. It also represents a step forward for the liberalization of civil aviation in the Indo-Pacific.

Information on U.S. aviation policy and our Open Skies Air Transport agreements is available on the Department of State’s website: https://www.state.gov/civil-air-transport-agreements/

