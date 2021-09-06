The Sentencing of Maria Kalesnikava & Maksim Znak in Belarus

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

The United States condemns the politically motivated conviction and shameful sentencing today of Belarusian opposition figures Maria Kalesnikava and Maksim Znak. Ms. Kalesnikava, a recipient of this year’s International Women of Courage Award, was given 11 years in prison for her courageous public support for candidates who challenged the 26-year rule of Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Mr. Znak, who participated peacefully in the political campaign process, was given 10 more years in prison. Both had already endured nearly a year in pre-trial detention.

Regrettably, these sentencings are further evidence of the regime’s total disregard for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of the people of Belarus. Ms. Kalesnikava and Mr. Znak deserved a transparent judicial determination of the bogus charges levied against them, which they did not receive. As an OSCE participating State, Belarus has committed to respect the right to a fair trial by an independent and impartial tribunal, as well as the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Like every citizen of Belarus, Ms. Kalesnikaya and Mr. Znak are entitled to the rights enumerated in the Belarusian constitution and to a fair and public hearing by a competent, independent, and impartial tribunal established by the law, in accordance with Belarus’ international human rights obligations.

We stand with likeminded partners in support of the Belarusian people’s aspirations for a democratic, prosperous future in a free and independent country. On August 9, we issued an Executive Order that holds the Lukashenka regime to account for its attacks on democracy and human rights, transnational repression, and corruption.

We reiterate our call for an end to the campaign of repression against the people of Belarus for exercising their human rights inside and outside Belarus and for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners – including Ms. Kalesnikava and Mr. Znak. We reiterate our call for Belarusian authorities to begin a genuine dialogue with the democratic opposition and members of civil society leading to free and fair elections under international observation.