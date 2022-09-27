The pound is not alone

This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every weekday

Good morning. A week ago the 10-year US yield was under 3.5 per cent. Yesterday, it ran up 18 basis points to close just shy of 3.9 — while barely registering as a markets story. Other than that, everything is going great. Email us: robert.armstrong@ft.com and ethan.wu@ft.com.

Poundland

In the last few days the financial press has been dominated by the collapse of the pound and the subsequent spike in UK short bond yields. Much blame has been heaped on the proposals of chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, with Twitter wags talking about the “KamiKwasi budget,” and so on. This may or may not be deserved; Unhedged is even more out of its depth than usual on that topic. Certainly the latest leg down in the pound looks like a direct response to the budget, as Katie Martin points out. And unfunded tax cuts in the face of inflation seem batty to us. But the overarching point is that the UK is not alone.

This chart of year to date quarterly currency moves against the dollar comes to us from Simon Quijano-Evans of Gemcorp:

Everything is down against the dollar, and the pound has plenty of company among developed market currencies. What is happening to the pound, the krona, the krone, the yen and the euro, all at once? The Fed is. A stronger dollar is the global transmission policy of the Federal Reserve’s rate policy, that policy is tightening fast, and it is uncertain where it will stop.

This dollar is not only a safe haven currency regardless of its central bank’s policy, but right now, the US offers what is surely the best risk-adjusted yield for short-term, risk-free investment. Until something changes, the strengthening of the dollar and the weakening of everything else will continue.

So what might change? There may be only one thing that matters: the Fed signalling that it will leave the warpath. Many observers — Unhedged among them — have hoped that softening measures of global industrial activity, falling energy and food prices, a housing slump (that is finally hitting rents!) and other signs of cooling mean that day is not far off. But the Fed will stay focused on wages and employment, and these just aren’t weakening enough for the central bank to back off. Part of what the dollar is telling you is, after all, that US growth still looks pretty good on a relative basis. As of yesterday, yields are rising briskly all along the US curve. The end is not in sight.

There is one other remote possibility, however, one that Quijano-Evans suggested to Unhedged. Global central banks could intervene to weaken the dollar in a co-ordinated fashion, as they did in the Plaza accords in 1985. Most observers dismiss this possibility out of hand, including Alan Beattie, the FT’s trade wizard. He notes that at the time of the Plaza Accords, complaints from manufacturers about diminished competitiveness made a weak dollar appealing to the US. Today, Beattie tweets, “Biden is currently shovelling $$$ at industry and sheltering it from international competition by keeping Trump’s tariffs on China and using Buy American provisions.” “Plaza Schmaza,” he concludes.

Sceptics cite two other reasons, as well. First, the US might stymie any plan to weaken the dollar, as it would see the plan as inflationary. Second, even with US support, a co-ordinated intervention might not work. The actual and expected divergences in rates, the relative strength of the US economy and the dollar’s safe haven status together exert a gravitational pull so great even a big global coalition of central banks might not be able to fight it.

Strong points, but perhaps not totally conclusive. On the first, a paper last month from the Kansas City Fed argues that the contribution of dollar fluctuations to changes in inflation are actually quite modest and gradual. The vast majority of US imports are invoiced in dollars, so prices change not immediately but gradually as producers adjust their prices. On the second, very rapid changes in exchange rates are both a symptom and a source of financial stress, and are often followed by financial crises. If one of those comes along, central bank co-ordination may suddenly look like a possibility.

Zooming in on earnings optimism

For months we’ve been moaning about this chart (from yesterday):

We buy the conventional wisdom that these S&P 500 earnings estimates look too cheery against a high and rising chance of recession by 2024. But remember that the consensus estimates are pulled together from the bottom-up, that is, starting from analysts’ firm-level outlooks for 500 companies. (Top-down estimates, which start with macro-level data, are more pessimistic.) So it’s worth asking: what does earnings optimism look like up close?

Here are few examples we picked out of a Capital IQ screen:

These are all well-known, well-managed companies, but what they share is cyclical exposure of one sort or another. In a slowdown, these companies will feel it. Here, for example, is 25 years of EPS at Caterpillar:

It may be that there is no slowdown in 2023; that the current rate-increase cycle will not end in recession, as so many others have. And there may be company-specific realities that will allow these or other companies to power through. But looking down a screen of the S&P 500, few cyclical companies — few companies of any kind, really — seem to price in any probability of a tough 2023.

Sherwin-Williams, which sells paint, has a less dramatic chart than Cat:

But the steady increases since 2011 reflect both a strong company and a steady recovery in housing. Notice, though, that after earnings peaked at the height of the housing bubble in 2007, they did not pass that peak for another five years. And as we have written, the housing market looks very bad right now. But analysts still see double-digit earnings growth for the next two years. For their part, Sherwin-Williams executives think the firm’s home maintenance and repainting units could hold tough in a housing slowdown (whether homeowners would be in the market for fresh paint jobs in a recession is another matter).

Expedia and Baker Hughes earnings follow, respectively, travel volumes and oil prices, two variables that are normally highly cyclical. Covid-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine make things messier. Perhaps pent-up travel demand is great enough to survive a modest recession, or maybe scarce supply puts a floor under oil.

Looking at the rightmost column of the table above, you will see that the market has already taken a bite out of these companies. Maybe the possibility of earnings estimate cuts is already priced in. But the aggregate estimates for the index show that this simply can’t be true for everyone.

One good read

Johnathan Levin of Bloomberg shares Unhedged’s suspicion that sentiment indicators may be sending an unreliable signal at the moment.