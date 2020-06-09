The Florida Lottery News: Miho Miketich Claims Top Prize in Scratch-off Game

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida lottery announces that Miho Miketich, of Punta Gorda, claimed a $500,000 top prize from the WIN WIN WIN Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 2310 South Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda.

The $5 game, WIN WIN WIN, launched in February and features over $48.9 million in total cash prizes, including six top prizes of $500,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.99. Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 69 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $965 million for the Educ ational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2018-19.

