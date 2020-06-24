The Florida Lottery Announces A New Mega Millions Promotion

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Beginning today, every 15th MEGA MILLIONS® with Megaplier® purchase of $9 or more, sold statewide, will be an instant winner of $15! A Prize Symbol will print on the MEGA MILLIONS with Megaplier ticket and the $15 Cash Prize Coupon will automatically print following the ticket. The Cash Prize Coupon can be redeemed at any authorized Florida Lottery retailer. The promotion will end after all 20,000 instant win prizes are awarded.

Since joining the multi-state MEGA MILLIONS game in 2013, Florida has sold more than 52.2 million winning tickets totaling more than $695.6 million in prizes. Additionally, the game has generated more than $583 million for Florida students and schools.

The next MEGA MILLIONS drawing will be held tonight, June 23, at 10:59 p.m. ET, with an estimated $35 million jackpot. MEGA MILLIONS drawings are broadcast on 17 carrier stations throughout the state. Winning numbers can be found at retailers statewide, on the Lottery’s website, and by phone at (850) 921-PLAY.

