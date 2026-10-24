The First 30 Days After a Missouri Workplace Injury

(STL.News) Filling out forms hurts when you are already hurting. A shifted work schedule does not help either. The result is usually the same: a report with gaps in it and treatment records that trail off after the second appointment.

The numbers show how common these injuries are in Missouri. A Missouri workers’ compensation attorney may end up reviewing the very notices, medical records, and wage documents you start gathering now. According to the Missouri Department of Labor, there were 49,300 nonfatal private-industry occupational injuries and illnesses in 2024, and 26,200 of those cases involved days away from work, job transfers, or restrictions. How you handle the first month matters, because it shapes how well your file holds up. Here are the five actions that matter most, whether you are in St. Louis or anywhere else in the state.

Your 30-day checklist

Begin with a dated record; everything else below builds on it.

1. Report the injury in writing

Tell your supervisor right away. Under Mo. Rev. Stat. § 287.420, Missouri generally requires you to give your employer written notice within 30 days after the accident. Even if you reported it verbally, put it in writing anyway. Include your name and address, when and where the accident happened, and the nature of the injury.

Good cause or lack of employer prejudice may excuse late notice, but waiting can create a notice dispute. Guessing at causes or offering dates you cannot verify only invites trouble. When compensation comes up, do not downplay how you feel. Catch a mistake? Correct it right away, then save the sent email or get a dated copy of your notice for your records.

2. Request medical care and follow restrictions

Ask your employer or the insurer how medical care gets arranged. Before any nonemergency treatment, ask whether authorization is required, and get that answer in writing when you can.

Follow the written restrictions, and keep appointment summaries together with your medication records. Prescribed physical therapy documents your treatment and function, though it does not guarantee a larger settlement. At each visit, ask the treating provider to note your symptoms and any change in your ability to perform assigned duties. Keep copies of prescriptions and keep the originals.

3. Preserve evidence before details disappear

Save dated photographs of the scene and the injury, plus witness names and contact details. Preserve incident reports and relevant messages. Keep safety records you are allowed to access, and damaged equipment or clothing when permitted; do not take confidential materials or violate workplace policy to get them. Record the exact date and time each photograph was taken, because a photo without a date is a photo an adjuster can question.

Stress-related and emotional symptoms belong in the record too. Record them accurately and retain the clinician’s dated assessment, along with notes on when the symptoms began, how they changed, and how they affected your work.

4. Track missed work, wages, and benefit payments

Maintain a calendar of every missed shift or reduced schedule, with medical appointments and restrictions noted alongside. Keep recent pay stubs and any written modified-duty communications.

Store payroll records separately from benefit statements so the two are easy to compare. Retain signed agreements, notices of advance payments, settlement documents, and correspondence about third-party recovery and reimbursement. Note the date and amount of each payment you receive.

5. Escalate delays and calendar the separate filing deadline

Notifying your employer is not the same as filing a formal claim with the Missouri Division of Workers’ Compensation. Under Mo. Rev. Stat. § 287.430, that claim is generally due within two years after the injury or the last payment made on account of the injury, whichever is later. The period extends to three years if the employer fails to file the required injury report. Calendar that separate filing deadline.

If benefits are delayed, the injury is disputed or you are unsure how reporting and treatment rules apply, a Missouri workers compensation attorney can be an additional resource.

Submit the Division’s Claim for Compensation form yourself, rather than assuming your employer’s incident report opened a formal claim. Keep copies of every claim document and record when each was sent or received. Follow up in writing when a response stalls.

What to avoid saying during a workers’ compensation claim

Do not guess, exaggerate, minimize symptoms, or state that you are fully recovered when you are not. Stick to facts you can verify, describe your symptoms accurately, and correct any mistake promptly in writing.

Missouri emotional-distress claims after a work injury

You can sometimes pursue compensation for emotional distress in Missouri, but a workplace claim may fall within the workers’ compensation system instead of a separate lawsuit. Whether a lawsuit is available depends on who caused the harm and whether workers’ compensation exclusivity applies. Preserve treatment records and a clinician’s assessment so the symptoms and their connection to the incident are documented.

Repaying workers’ comp benefits after a settlement

You do not automatically pay workers’ compensation benefits back simply because your workers’ compensation case settles. Repayment or reimbursement may apply if you also recover from a responsible third party, received an advance or overpayment, or agreed to repayment terms, so review the settlement documents before distributing the funds.

Protect the record a Missouri workers’ compensation attorney may need

You can report the injury while arranging treatment, without waiting for every record to arrive. Keep adding documents as they become available. A St. Louis employee can put local appointment details and employer responses into the same file.

Your record should show what happened and what followed. Keep one dated file with your notice and medical instructions, then add wage records and claim documents as they accumulate. Put it beside the calendar where you log missed shifts, and update both each week to keep the file complete.