The 15 Biggest Bee Gees Hits of All Time

From unforgettable love songs to the disco anthems that defined a generation, the Bee Gees created some of the most successful recordings in music history. But which of their legendary songs deserves the top spot?

ST. LOUIS, MO – November 14, 2026 (STL.News) Few musical groups have enjoyed the extraordinary commercial success, cultural influence, and lasting popularity of the Bee Gees. Brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb created a musical legacy that spans generations, producing songs that remain recognizable nearly half a century after their greatest chart successes.

For millions of listeners, the Bee Gees represent the golden age of disco. Their unmistakable falsetto vocals, infectious rhythms, and sophisticated harmonies helped define the soundtrack of the late 1970s.

However, their musical accomplishments extend far beyond dance music.

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Long before Saturday Night Fever made them international superstars, the Bee Gees recorded successful pop ballads and established themselves as exceptional songwriters.

Their remarkable career included nine No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, five No. 1 singles in the United Kingdom, and successful recordings across several decades.

The group’s influence also extended behind the scenes, where their songwriting helped create major hits for other performers.

So which Bee Gees song deserves to be called their greatest?

The answer depends on how you measure success.

Some recordings dominated the Billboard charts. Others became international sensations. A few achieved something even more impressive: remaining deeply embedded in popular culture long after their original release.

This countdown examines 15 of the Bee Gees’ most important recordings, considering American chart performance, international success, historical significance, and enduring cultural influence.

The rankings represent an editorial assessment rather than an official Billboard all-time list.

15. One (1989)

U.S. Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 7

By the late 1980s, the Bee Gees had already experienced several dramatic changes in musical popularity.

Disco had faded from its commercial peak, and the American music industry had embraced new styles and younger performers.

Nevertheless, the brothers showed their songwriting remained relevant.

Released from their 1989 album One, the title track became a significant American comeback hit.

The recording reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, returning the group to the American Top 10 after a lengthy absence.

Its polished production reflected the period’s musical trends while retaining the harmonies that had distinguished the Bee Gees throughout their career.

Although it never approached the commercial dominance of their late-1970s recordings, “One” demonstrated the group’s ability to adapt.

It also reminded audiences that the Bee Gees were more than a disco-era phenomenon.

14. Nights on Broadway (1975)

U.S. Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 7

“Nights on Broadway” represents one of the most important transitional recordings in the Bee Gees’ career.

Featured on the 1975 album Main Course, the song helped introduce the musical direction that would eventually make the brothers international disco superstars.

The recording combined rhythm-driven pop, elements of soul, and increasingly adventurous vocal arrangements.

It also served as an important early showcase for Barry Gibb’s developing falsetto style.

That vocal approach would soon become one of the most recognizable sounds in popular music.

Although “Nights on Broadway” peaked at No. 7 in the United States, its importance extends beyond that chart position.

It helped establish the musical foundation for the extraordinary commercial success that followed.

13. Lonely Days (1970)

U.S. Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 3

Before the Bee Gees dominated dance floors, they demonstrated a remarkable ability to write emotionally compelling pop songs.

“Lonely Days” is a particularly strong example.

The recording shifts between reflective passages and more energetic sections, creating a distinctive arrangement that sets it apart from conventional romantic ballads.

Released following the brothers’ reunion after a period of internal difficulties, the song helped restore the group’s commercial momentum.

Its success was particularly important in the United States, where it reached No. 3.

“Lonely Days” demonstrated that the Bee Gees could overcome professional setbacks and reconnect with audiences through strong songwriting.

The recording also helped prepare the way for their first American No. 1 single the following year.

12. Love So Right (1976)

U.S. Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 3

“Love So Right” demonstrated the Bee Gees’ ability to blend romantic songwriting with the smooth textures of contemporary soul music.

Released from the album Children of the World, the song reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Its gentle rhythm, expressive vocals, and sophisticated harmonies set it apart from the more energetic dance recordings becoming central to the group’s sound.

The recording also showcased the versatility of Barry Gibb’s falsetto.

While the Bee Gees would soon become internationally associated with disco, “Love So Right” demonstrated that emotional ballads remained an important part of their commercial appeal.

Its success helped maintain the group’s momentum immediately before the Saturday Night Fever phenomenon.

11. You Win Again (1987)

U.S. Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 75

Not every major Bee Gees hit achieved equal success on both sides of the Atlantic.

“You Win Again” provides a particularly striking example.

Released in 1987, the song became a major international comeback for the group, reaching No. 1 on the United Kingdom’s Official Singles Chart.

Its American performance was much more modest, peaking at No. 75 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Nevertheless, the recording deserves recognition because it demonstrated the Bee Gees’ continued international popularity.

The song featured a distinctive rhythmic introduction, polished production, and the group’s unmistakable vocal harmonies.

Its British chart success also established the Bee Gees as an act capable of achieving No. 1 singles in the United Kingdom during three different decades.

For an international ranking of their greatest recordings, “You Win Again” remains an essential selection.

10. Love You Inside Out (1979)

U.S. Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 1

By 1979, the Bee Gees had established one of the most remarkable runs of chart-topping singles in American popular music.

“Love You Inside Out,” from the album Spirits Having Flown, continued that extraordinary success.

The recording reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the group’s ninth and final American chart-topping single.

Its relaxed dance rhythm, polished production, and layered vocal arrangements reflected the sound that had made the brothers enormously successful.

The recording also marked the conclusion of an extraordinary period of American chart dominance.

Although the Bee Gees continued recording and performing, they would not return to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Love You Inside Out” therefore represents an important milestone in the group’s history.

9. Jive Talkin’ (1975)

U.S. Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 1

“Jive Talkin'” marked a decisive turning point in the Bee Gees’ career.

During the early 1970s, the group had experienced fluctuating commercial fortunes.

Their decision to embrace a more rhythmic sound, incorporating elements of funk, soul, and dance music, helped shape their future.

Released from Main Course, “Jive Talkin'” reached No. 1 in the United States.

Its distinctive groove, energetic arrangement, and memorable vocal delivery introduced audiences to a different side of the Bee Gees.

The song’s importance extends beyond its commercial performance.

It helped establish the musical direction that would soon lead to the group’s extraordinary disco-era success.

Without “Jive Talkin’,” the Bee Gees’ later transformation might have developed very differently.

8. You Should Be Dancing (1976)

U.S. Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 1

Few recordings capture the energy of 1970s dance music as effectively as “You Should Be Dancing.”

Released in 1976, the song became a major international hit and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Its driving percussion, powerful rhythm, and commanding falsetto vocals helped establish the Bee Gees as leading figures in dance-oriented pop music.

The recording appeared on the album Children of the World and later became part of the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack.

Its association with the film further strengthened its place in popular culture.

For many listeners, “You Should Be Dancing” represents the moment when the Bee Gees fully embraced the musical style that would define their greatest commercial successes.

Even decades later, its energetic arrangement remains instantly recognizable.

7. How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (1971)

U.S. Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 1

Long before the Bee Gees became disco superstars, they established themselves as exceptional writers of emotional ballads.

“How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” became their first American No. 1 single.

Released in 1971, the recording spent four weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Its restrained arrangement, expressive harmonies, and emotional lyrics demonstrated the brothers’ ability to connect with listeners through storytelling.

The song’s success also helped solidify the group’s position in the American music industry.

Unlike their later dance-oriented recordings, it relied primarily on melody and emotional expression.

Its continued recognition reinforces the fact that the Bee Gees’ achievements cannot be explained by disco alone.

Their ability to create timeless ballads was already well established years before their most commercially successful period.

6. Tragedy (1979)

U.S. Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 1

“Tragedy” brought theatrical intensity to the Bee Gees’ late-1970s sound.

Released from Spirits Having Flown, the recording featured dramatic vocals, energetic production, and an unmistakable chorus.

The song reached No. 1 in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

Its commercial success demonstrated that the Bee Gees could continue dominating international charts beyond the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack.

The recording also revealed the group’s willingness to experiment with more dramatic arrangements.

While some of their greatest hits emphasized romance or dance-floor energy, “Tragedy” combined both musical excitement and emotional intensity.

It remains one of the most distinctive recordings of their peak commercial era.

5. Too Much Heaven (1978)

U.S. Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 1

“Too Much Heaven” remains one of the Bee Gees’ most beautiful romantic recordings.

Released in late 1978, the song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in January 1979.

Its delicate melody, sophisticated harmonies, and gentle arrangement contrasted with the energetic disco recordings that had dominated the group’s previous year.

The song was also associated with the Music for UNICEF initiative, connecting its commercial success with an international charitable effort.

For listeners who appreciate the Bee Gees’ vocal artistry, “Too Much Heaven” remains a standout achievement.

Its layered harmonies demonstrate the musical chemistry that made the three brothers such a distinctive performing group.

The recording also showed that their commercial success didn’t depend entirely on dance music.

Even during the height of disco, the Bee Gees could reach No. 1 with a romantic ballad.

4. Massachusetts (1967)

U.S. Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 11

“Massachusetts” represents an essential chapter in the Bee Gees’ early international success.

Released in 1967, the song reached No. 1 in the United Kingdom and became one of the group’s defining early recordings.

Its reflective melody, gentle arrangement, and distinctive harmonies helped introduce the Bee Gees to a broad international audience.

Although the recording peaked at No. 11 in the United States, its importance in the group’s history is undeniable.

The song established the brothers as major performers in the British music market during a period of rapid transformation in popular music.

It also demonstrated their ability to create memorable recordings without relying on elaborate production or energetic dance rhythms.

For listeners exploring the group’s earliest work, “Massachusetts” provides a valuable reminder of how dramatically the Bee Gees’ sound evolved over the following decade.

3. Night Fever (1978)

U.S. Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 1

If the greatest Bee Gees hit were determined exclusively by the number of weeks spent at No. 1 in the United States, “Night Fever” would be the clear winner.

The recording spent eight consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in 1978.

That remains the longest American No. 1 run achieved by any Bee Gees single.

Featured on the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack, the song became one of the defining recordings of the disco era.

Its smooth harmonies, infectious rhythm, and polished production helped transform dance music into a dominant force in mainstream popular culture.

“Night Fever” also reached No. 1 in the United Kingdom.

The song’s extraordinary commercial performance came during a period when the Bee Gees enjoyed unprecedented popularity.

Their recordings dominated American radio, while the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack became a major cultural phenomenon.

The film’s popularity helped introduce the group’s music to an even broader audience.

For listeners who measure success through chart dominance, “Night Fever” has the strongest claim to the title of the Bee Gees’ biggest American No. 1 hit.

2. How Deep Is Your Love (1977)

U.S. Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 1

“How Deep Is Your Love” is among the most enduring romantic recordings in popular music.

Released as part of the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack, the song demonstrated that the Bee Gees could achieve enormous commercial success without relying on energetic disco arrangements.

Its gentle melody, emotional lyrics, and sophisticated vocal harmonies created a timeless love song.

The recording reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in December 1977 and remained at the summit for three weeks.

It also enjoyed an extraordinary 33-week run on the chart.

That longevity distinguished it from many other successful recordings of the period.

The song spent 17 consecutive weeks in the American Top 10, establishing a remarkable chart achievement at the time.

Its enduring popularity has also been reinforced through cover versions and reinterpretations by later generations of performers.

For listeners who value songwriting, emotional expression, and vocal harmony, “How Deep Is Your Love” represents the Bee Gees at their finest.

It also demonstrates why the group’s legacy extends well beyond disco.

While “Night Fever” spent more weeks at No. 1, “How Deep Is Your Love” enjoyed exceptional overall chart longevity.

That makes it a strong contender for the group’s most commercially significant recording.

1. Stayin’ Alive (1977)

U.S. Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 1

Bee Gees songs may have longer runs at No. 1, but few recordings in popular music history have the extraordinary cultural recognition of “Stayin’ Alive.”

Released in 1977 and featured prominently in Saturday Night Fever, the song became a defining anthem of the disco era.

Its unmistakable opening rhythm, driving bass line, and Barry Gibb’s signature falsetto made the recording instantly recognizable.

The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February 1978 and remained there for four weeks.

Its association with John Travolta’s portrayal of Tony Manero helped establish one of the most recognizable connections between music and cinema.

The famous image of Travolta walking through Brooklyn to the rhythm of “Stayin’ Alive” became an enduring symbol of late-1970s popular culture.

However, the recording’s influence extends far beyond its original film appearance.

Over the decades, “Stayin’ Alive” has appeared in numerous movies, television programs, advertisements, and cultural references.

Its steady rhythm has even made it useful in demonstrations of the recommended pace for cardiopulmonary resuscitation chest compressions.

That unusual connection has introduced the song to audiences who may never have experienced the original disco era.

The recording also continues to attract listeners through streaming platforms and digital music services.

For younger generations, “Stayin’ Alive” is often the first Bee Gees song they recognize.

Its ability to remain culturally relevant across decades distinguishes it from many other recordings that achieved similar commercial success.

While “Night Fever” enjoyed more weeks at No. 1 and “How Deep Is Your Love” spent longer on the Billboard Hot 100, “Stayin’ Alive” has become the group’s most recognizable cultural anthem.

For that reason, it earns the top position in this editorial countdown.

The Bee Gees’ Influence Extended Beyond Their Own Hits

The Bee Gees’ achievements become even more remarkable when you consider their songwriting contributions to other performers.

The brothers helped create major recordings for some of the music industry’s most successful artists.

Their work included contributions to Barbra Streisand’s Guilty album, including the hit “Woman in Love.”

They also wrote “Islands in the Stream,” which became a major duet for Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton.

Their songwriting contributions helped shape successful recordings by Dionne Warwick and other prominent performers.

These achievements showed that the brothers had talents that extended well beyond their distinctive vocal performances.

Their ability to write memorable melodies and emotionally engaging lyrics made them influential figures across several musical genres.

The Bee Gees also demonstrated remarkable adaptability.

Their early recordings reflected the melodic pop traditions of the 1960s.

In the early 1970s, their work emphasized emotional ballads and sophisticated harmonies.

By the middle of that decade, they had embraced rhythm-and-blues influences that helped transform their musical identity.

Their subsequent disco-era success established them as one of the period’s most commercially dominant groups.

Yet they continued recording and achieving international success long after disco’s popularity declined.

A Musical Legacy That Continues Across Generations

The Bee Gees’ career included periods of extraordinary commercial success, changing musical trends, personal difficulties, and remarkable artistic reinvention.

Maurice Gibb died in 2003, followed by Robin Gibb in 2012.

Barry Gibb has continued to preserve and celebrate the musical legacy the brothers created together.

Today, the group’s recordings remain familiar through radio programming, streaming services, film soundtracks, and retrospective music collections.

Their songs continue to connect audiences who experienced their original success with younger listeners discovering the music for the first time.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of their career is the diversity of their achievements.

A listener who prefers romantic ballads might select “How Deep Is Your Love” as the group’s finest recording.

Someone who values commercial chart dominance might choose “Night Fever.”

Others may prefer the emotional intensity of “Tragedy,” the sophisticated harmonies of “Too Much Heaven,” or the early melodic beauty of “Massachusetts.”

However, when you consider cultural recognition, historical importance, and enduring popularity together, “Stayin’ Alive” remains an exceptionally compelling choice.

It represents not only the Bee Gees’ extraordinary commercial success but also an entire era of popular music.

Which Bee Gees Song Is Really the Greatest?

Music rankings will always inspire debate, especially when an artist has produced as many successful recordings as the Bee Gees.

Their nine American No. 1 singles represent an extraordinary achievement, but chart positions alone cannot fully measure the importance of their musical legacy.

“Night Fever” holds the group’s record for the longest run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“How Deep Is Your Love” achieved exceptional longevity on the American singles chart.

And “Stayin’ Alive” became a cultural anthem whose recognition extends far beyond its original release.

Each recording represents a different measure of musical greatness.

Together, they illustrate why the Bee Gees remain among the most influential and recognizable groups in popular music history.

Our No. 1 choice is “Stayin’ Alive,” but the Bee Gees’ greatest achievement may be something larger than any individual song: creating music that continues to connect generations nearly 50 years after their disco-era breakthrough.